Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmation of Terra Taylor as DOC Commissioner


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote to confirm his nomination of Terra Taylor to serve as Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC). 

  

“Thank you to the members of the Delaware Senate for confirming Terra Taylor as Commissioner of the Department of Correction,” said Governor Carney. “Terra has a background in Probation, and has prioritized making sure offenders can reenter society successfully. I’d like to thank Terra for stepping into this role, and I’m confident she will continue the important work underway at the Department of Correction.”


