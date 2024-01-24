Scutari Statement on NJ Transit Fare Increases

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement in response to the proposed fare increases by New Jersey Transit:

“New Jersey Transit is obviously in need of additional financial support, but continual fare increases will not fix the problem. We simply cannot rely on everyday commuters to carry the burden of NJ Transit’s billion dollar deficit, nor should we count on one-shot funding mechanisms to fill the hole.

“Mass transit is the lifeblood of the state’s economy. It contributes to environmental improvements, economic growth and our quality of life. We want a world-class transit system that moves New Jersey into the future and NJ Transit is a key part of that system.”