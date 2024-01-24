Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,317 in the last 365 days.

Scutari Statement on NJ Transit Fare Increases

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement in response to the proposed fare increases by New Jersey Transit:

“New Jersey Transit is obviously in need of additional financial support, but continual fare increases will not fix the problem. We simply cannot rely on everyday commuters to carry the burden of NJ Transit’s billion dollar deficit, nor should we count on one-shot funding mechanisms to fill the hole.

“Mass transit is the lifeblood of the state’s economy. It contributes to environmental improvements, economic growth and our quality of life. We want a world-class transit system that moves New Jersey into the future and NJ Transit is a key part of that system.”

You just read:

Scutari Statement on NJ Transit Fare Increases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more