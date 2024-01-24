Senator McKeon Issues Statement on the Passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon issued the following statement today on the passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik:
“Sheriff Berdnik was a much-loved public servant who served Passaic County with honor and distinction for decades. Respected by the men and women in his ranks, elected officials, and other law enforcement officials, his absence will be deeply felt for years to come.
“I am praying for his immediate family as well as the Passaic County community grieving his loss.”
