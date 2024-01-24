Johnson Issues Statement on the Passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik

TRENTON – “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Sheriff Richard Berdnik, a strong and compassionate leader who took much pride in wearing the uniform, and serving the people of Passaic County.

“I know the men and women who served under Sheriff Berdnik respected him universally and as a former law enforcement officer and sheriff, I know how important the gaining of that level of respect from the rank-and-file is to carrying out that office’s sworn duties.

“My thoughts and well wishes go out to Sheriff Berdnik’s family in this time of grief, and to all the people of Passaic County. His dedication and stable leadership will be long remembered.”