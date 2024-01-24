Blue Valentines

Figurative Surrealist painter Melissa Schainker returns with her first solo exhibition in two years.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- m. schainker Fine Art / Guerrilla Art Shows • 373 Broadway Ste. C06 • New York, NY 10013

Guerrilla Art Shows presents “Blue Valentines” a solo exhibition by Melissa Schainker

February 15 - 26, 2024

DSGNRR Gallery

Brooklyn Navy Yard,

Building 77

141 Flushing Ave.

Suite 1313

Brooklyn, NY 11205

February 15 - VIP opening from 5-7pm and public hours from 7-10pm, beverages sponsored by Glenfiddich, Hendricks Gin, Monkey Shoulder and Milagro, live music by Sam Phelps and Hannah Ray Teal, merchandise by C.A.N.V.A.S. Design Shop

February 16 - 5-10pm, open hours, live music by Melissa Schainker

February 17 - 3pm coffee and artist/curator talk, 5-10pm open exhibition hours

Melissa Schainker returns with her first solo exhibition in two years. The figurative, surrealist oil painter began her creative journey wielding a pencil at an early age. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and pursued Master’s studies at San Francisco’s Academy of Art University. Originally rooted in design, Melissa later embraced the world of fine art.

Based in Tribeca, Melissa’s artistic prowess transcends boundaries as she showcases her work on a global stage. Her captivating artistry has graced the pages of renowned publications such as British Vogue, Vanity Fair London, The World of Interiors, British GQ, House and Garden Magazine, Canvas Rebel, Shout Out LA, UP Magazine, and The Untitled Magazine. Don’t miss the opportunity to view the latest work this up and coming painter. Learn more about her work at www.mschainkerfineart.com and follow her on instagram at @mschainkerfineart.