CalGIS Conference Invites GIS Enthusiasts

CalGIS 2024, the pinnacle gathering for geospatial professionals, is set to captivate attendees with a dynamic program designed to elevate the GIS landscape. From March 18-20, participants will delve into unique presentations, engage in dedicated networking sessions, and gain valuable GISP points, positioning themselves at the forefront of the profession.

The conference boasts an unparalleled lineup of presentations, offering a deep dive into cutting-edge geospatial technology and innovative solutions. Attendees can anticipate insightful discussions on local issues and collaborative problem-solving sessions, fostering a shared understanding of California's unique challenges and potential solutions.

Dedicated networking sessions will provide a platform for attendees to connect with fellow Californians, exchanging ideas and insights that contribute to the collective advancement of the profession. These interactions not only facilitate knowledge-sharing but also create a vibrant community committed to addressing regional geospatial challenges.

CalGIS 2024 offers an exceptional opportunity for attendees to earn valuable GISP points by actively contributing to the profession. Engaging in discussions, sharing experiences, and collaborating on solutions during the conference contribute to the attendees' professional development and recognition within the GIS community.

Workshops form a cornerstone of the conference, providing participants with an expanded learning experience. From hands-on exercises to interactive sessions, these workshops are tailored to meet the diverse needs of GIS professionals, offering practical skills that can be immediately applied in their respective fields.

"We believe that CalGIS 2024 is not just an event; it's a platform for professionals to shape the future of geospatial technology in California," says Christina Brunsvold, GISP, Information Technology Specialist, California Highway Patrol, Sacramento, California and Program Chair for CalGIS 2024. "Our unique presentations, dedicated networking opportunities, and emphasis on practical learning make this conference an unmissable experience for anyone passionate about GIS."

Whether you're a seasoned GIS professional or a newcomer to the field, CalGIS 2024 promises an immersive and enriching experience. Join us in Visalia for a unique blend of knowledge, collaboration, and networking, and be part of the force driving geospatial excellence in California.

For more information and to register, please visit www.calgis.org.