TROY L WOODARD UNVEILS GRIPPING TALE OF GOOD AND EVIL IN DEBUT NOVEL "ANGEL VS THE DEVIL"
Author Troy L Woodard Takes Readers on a Thrilling Journey Through the Battle Between Heaven and HellUNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Troy L Woodard announces the release of his debut novel, "Angel vs The Devil," a gripping tale that explores the eternal struggle between good and evil. The book, the first of a planned trilogy, delves into the life of William Anderson, a former army soldier, as he unravels the mysteries of his existence and confronts the age-old battle that unfolds on both the earthly and spiritual planes.
About the Book: "Angel vs The Devil" follows William Anderson's quest to understand the peculiar dreams that have haunted him since childhood. Born into the bloodline of a fallen angel—Lucifer's brother, Hyrum—William discovers his divine purpose on Earth. As the lost scriptures foretell the impending rise of the devil to claim Earth, William must harness the powers of a human-angel to thwart Lucifer's malevolent plans and protect mankind.
About the Author: Troy L Woodard, a 47-year-old father, brother, son, and friend, fulfills a lifelong dream with the release of "Angel vs The Devil." A passionate storyteller, Woodard honed his narrative skills through years of daydreaming and crafting stories during long trips. Despite life's unexpected turns, he persisted in pursuing his dream, presenting readers with a compelling tale of celestial warfare.
Why Write "Angel vs The Devil": "I wanted to write my own version of the battle between heaven and hell based on all the lessons I learned growing up and my personal beliefs. It's a culmination of my passion for storytelling and a reflection of the dreams that have fueled my imagination throughout my life," says Troy L Woodard.
Primary Message for Readers: Through William's journey, Woodard hopes to convey a powerful message to readers: "We all have a choice to be an angel or a devil. Don't be afraid of your dreams; dive into them. They may hold messages to help you navigate your day, night, or life."
"Angel vs The Devil" is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Don't miss this enthralling exploration of the battle between light and darkness, destiny and choice.
