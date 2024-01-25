Alia for Early Intervention Continues Its Commitment as a Certified Autism Center™

Alia for Early Intervention, specializing in evaluations and early intervention management, announces its recertification as a Certified Autism Center™

SITRA, BAHRAIN, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alia for Early Intervention, specializing in evaluations and early intervention management, announces its recertification as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). This recertification affirms the organization’s dedication to delivering high-quality education and support to autistic students and those with other communication challenges.

Since its initial certification, the Center has implemented several key programs and initiatives, significantly enhancing the learning experience and environment for autistic students. These include personalized Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), the creation of a sensory-friendly environment, comprehensive social skills training, a unique peer mentoring program, and an emphasis on continuous professional development for staff, including training through IBCCES.

The response to these initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive. Students have exhibited increased engagement, self-confidence, and self-advocacy skills. Similarly, feedback from the employees has been exceptionally encouraging. The staff feel more equipped and confident in their abilities to support autistic students, noting a profound impact on their professional and personal lives. Ahlam Moosa, a Special Education Teacher at Alia, shared, "Becoming a Certified Autism Center has been a game-changer for me. I feel more confident in my ability to provide the best support for my students. Seeing their progress and happiness is incredibly rewarding."

“Alia for Early Intervention’s dedication to ongoing training and certification through IBCCES highlights their commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students. Their focus on tailored education plans and sensory-friendly initiatives significantly impacts students' lives, fostering an atmosphere where every child can thrive,” said the Chairman of the IBCCES Board, Myron Pincomb. “This dedication not only benefits the students but also empowers educators to deliver the best possible support. We are proud to have Alia as a Certified Autism Center™ and look forward to their continued success in making a difference in the lives of students and their families.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.