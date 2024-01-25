SCCG Management Announces Sponsorship Partnership with Thunder Fight Center as Versus FC Makes Its MMA Debut

SCCG Partners with Thunder Fight Center

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce its new sponsor partnership with Thunder Fight Center, Brazil's premier martial arts events venue.

We anticipate this collaboration will enhance experiences for both fighters and fans, setting new standards in martial arts and sports entertainment.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading consulting and advisory firm in the gambling and sports entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its new sponsor partnership with Thunder Fight Center, Brazil's premier martial arts events venue. This partnership marks a significant milestone as SCCG joins forces with Client Partner Versus FC on their mixed martial arts (MMA) debut set for Wednesday, January 24th, at the Thunder Fight Center, with SCCG branding to be prominently featured in the octagon.

Thunder Fight Center, conceptualized in 2019 and inaugurated amidst the challenging times of the 2020 pandemic, has been a cornerstone in keeping combat sports active in the São Paulo region. As the only venue in Brazil dedicated exclusively to martial arts events, it has successfully hosted 79 events over the past three years, promoting an incredible 1335 bouts in its state-of-the-art cage and ring.

The center's journey has been marked by continuous enhancements, boasting superior lighting, advanced audiovisual technology, and meticulously crafted interiors. This has established Thunder Fight Center as an unrivaled location for both fighters and spectators, offering everything necessary for a flawless martial arts event.

The venue has seen the rise of numerous fighters to international acclaim. André Mascote, for example, debuted at Thunder Fight Center and has since ascended to the highest levels of the sport. Similarly, Jailton Almeida, now in line for a UFC belt, had his last two pre-UFC fights at this esteemed venue.

SCCG Management's partnership with Thunder Fight Center reflects our commitment to supporting and promoting the growth of martial arts globally. We are excited to be a part of this dynamic and rapidly evolving sport, and we look forward to seeing the extraordinary talent that Thunder Fight Center will continue to nurture and showcase.

As a rising star in the global sports entertainment space, SCCG Management has been investing and advising on behalf of the next generation of sports leagues and fan engagement technology. This includes partnerships with niche sports leagues such as the Pillow Fight Championship and Major League Pickleball, demonstrating SCCG's commitment to diversifying the sports entertainment landscape and championing emerging sports alongside traditional ones.

SCCG Management's partnership with Thunder Fight Center reflects our commitment to supporting and promoting the growth of martial arts globally. We are excited to be a part of this dynamic and rapidly evolving sport, and we look forward to seeing the extraordinary talent that Thunder Fight Center will continue to nurture and showcase.

"We are excited about the partnership between SCCG Management and Thunder Fight Center, coinciding with Versus FC's debut," said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management. "This aligns with our commitment to nurturing sports entertainment. Thunder Fight Center's dedication to martial arts complements our vision to support emerging talents. We anticipate this collaboration will enhance experiences for both fighters and fans, setting new standards in martial arts and sports entertainment."

ABOUT THUNDER FIGHT CENTER

Thunder Fight Center is Brazil's only venue exclusively dedicated to martial arts events. Since its inception in 2019, the center has hosted a wide array of high-profile events, including MMA championships, Muay Thai matches, kickboxing tournaments, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitions, and more. Its commitment to quality and the development of talent has made it a pivotal platform for both local and international fighters.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT