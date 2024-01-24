Blue Tech Inc receives Dept of State contract to provide Land Mobile Radio Systems Worldwide

Land Mobile Radio Systems provide essential radio network continuity for overseas missions.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Tech was awarded a competitive acquisition with the Department of State (DOS) Radio Programs Branch (RPB) to provide Land Mobile Radio (LMR) repeater systems. These repeater systems provide essential radio network continuity for overseas missions, to include the Emergency & Evacuation (E&E) and Emergency Action Committee (EAC) radio networks operating at U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide. This 5-year IDIQ contract is valued at approximately $16.37M and provides five different radio repeater configuration kits, along with spare parts, maintenance, and training for DOS staff.

This contract supports the DOS Global Radio Replacement Program (GRRP), which is a 10-year program to upgrade or replace obsolete radio systems at 280 embassies, consulates, and missions with the latest technologies. Blue Tech recognizes the importance of secure and reliable communications in support of global diplomatic missions. Blue Tech partnered with the radio network experts at Communications International (CI) and radio equipment manufacturer Tait Communications to design, test, and implement a high-performing and environmentally rugged solution capable of meeting DOS technical specifications. After an initial kickoff meeting, performance under the IDIQ for the delivery of radio repeater equipment and training is currently underway.

About Blue Tech Inc.

Blue Tech Inc., based in San Diego, is an experienced technology provider to the federal government. Founded in 1984, Blue Tech has accumulated decades of strong performance operating as a prime contractor on many of the Government’s most popular technology contract vehicles. These contracts include NASA SEWP V and NIH CIO-CS which are open for use by all federal agencies and state governments leveraging federal funding. Additionally, Blue Tech is a prime contractor on the Department of Homeland Security’s FirstSource II, the US Army’s ADMC-3 and ITES-SW2, and 2GIT which primarily supports the US Air Force, as well as numerous other agency-specific contracts. Blue Tech is an SBA-certified HUBZone and Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and is ISO 9001:2015 and 20243:2018 certified. Blue Tech fulfills over 5,000 contracts annually for IT equipment, software, and IT solutions and services.



