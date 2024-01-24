Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,293 in the last 365 days.

Cabinet re-appoints MNRE -CEO for a second term

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- Lealaisalanoa Frances Debra Brown- Reupena will continue to leadthe Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, (M.N.R.E.) as as Chief Executive Officer for three more years.

In approving her re-appointment, Cabinet upheld the overwhelming Selection Panel recommendation at its weekly meeting this afternoon.

Lealaisalanoa’s public service started in 2006 with M.N.R.E. And 17 years later she is in her second three year term in Office as Chief Executive.

As the Ministrys Assistant C.E.O. – Environment Sector Coordinator for six years, (2014-2020) Lealaisalanoa graduated with a Masters Public Policy and Politics from Deakin University Australia in 2021 complemented by a Bachelor’s Degree- Environmental Studies from the University of the South Pacific.

You just read:

Cabinet re-appoints MNRE -CEO for a second term

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more