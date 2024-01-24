Cabinet re-appoints MNRE -CEO for a second term

(GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT)- Lealaisalanoa Frances Debra Brown- Reupena will continue to leadthe Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, (M.N.R.E.) as as Chief Executive Officer for three more years.

In approving her re-appointment, Cabinet upheld the overwhelming Selection Panel recommendation at its weekly meeting this afternoon.

Lealaisalanoa’s public service started in 2006 with M.N.R.E. And 17 years later she is in her second three year term in Office as Chief Executive.

As the Ministrys Assistant C.E.O. – Environment Sector Coordinator for six years, (2014-2020) Lealaisalanoa graduated with a Masters Public Policy and Politics from Deakin University Australia in 2021 complemented by a Bachelor’s Degree- Environmental Studies from the University of the South Pacific.