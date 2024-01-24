Edison Healthcare and Revolution Health Announce an Exclusive Partnership
A new partnership has formed between healthcare's most innovative network architects, Revolution Health ("Revolution"), and Edison Healthcare ("Edison"), a pioneer in centers of excellence. This partnership is another step in the significant investment being made to expand one of the most exclusive provider networks in America, Edison's SmartCare Network.
"In our relentless pursuit to deliver high-quality care, drive appropriateness for patients, and restore hope for physicians and clinicians, we could not imagine a more aligned partner than Edison Healthcare," said Justina Lehman, CNP, DNP, Co-Founder and President of Revolution Health.
Jarrod Frie, CEO and Owner at Edison said, "The last 12 months have brought significant expansion in Edison's client base as more employers recognize the multi-faceted impact of our program. To accommodate this growth, we are partnering with the exceptional network architects at Revolution, who share our passion for patient-first healthcare. Their expertise will help us accelerate our network expansion while holding to the highest standards to serve all our members with the most excellent healthcare possible."
Over the next 24 months, Edison will continue the growth of its SmartCare Network throughout the top 50 markets nationwide, utilizing Revolution's exceptional credentialing and validation process to evaluate new providers and facilities. Revolution's commitment to extraordinary quality aligns directly with Edison's core values, making it the ideal partner in this initiative.
About Edison
Edison Healthcare is an exclusive concierge healthcare program built to deliver extraordinary care to members. They offer second opinions, treatment plans and surgeries for spine, heart, orthopedic, cancer, bariatric, transplant, and other complex diagnoses from the highest quality surgeons and specialists in the nation. Edison has shown that a patient-first model delivers life-changing health outcomes for members and a substantial cost-containment solution for self-funded plans.
About Revolution
Revolution Health was founded to create powerful alliances between self-funded employers and high-quality physicians and clinicians, uniting their strengths and expertise to drive transformative change in healthcare.
