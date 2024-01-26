Ruthie Jones, Corcoran Icon Properties Associate Broker, Installed as President for Humboldt Association of REALTORS®

Ruthie Jones, President for Humboldt Association of REALTORS®

HUMBOLDT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruthie Jones, of Corcoran Icon Properties in Humboldt County, was just installed as President of the Humboldt Association of REALTORS®. The 2024 Installation of Officers Black Tie Affair was held at Bear River Resort & Casino in Loleta.

Humboldt Association of REALTORS® (HAR) has an association membership of more than 455 REALTORS® and 95 affiliate members. Its mission is to provide services and programs to assist its members in successfully succeeding in the business and achieving the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. They pride themselves on being advocates for private property rights and encourage community involvement.

Jones has received several prestigious awards throughout her career, highlighting her unwavering dedication to client satisfaction. These awards include the 2022 Real Estate Icon Top Producer for 2022, the 2018 Rookie of the Year award, 2018 Rising Star Award, and she perpetually retains a high rating as an agent.

“This is a real honor for me, and I’m very excited to carry out my role as President of this impressive group of professionals,” remarked Jones. “We live in a remarkable area, and it’s a pleasure to serve my community through HAR.”

Before her career in real estate, Jones worked with Northcoast Children’s Services as an Early Head Start Home Visitor, where she embraced the opportunity to live out her mission of supporting the community and empathizing with each family’s unique needs. Today, she continues to contribute to the community and finds fulfillment by volunteering with CASA and Kiwanis. Her ultimate goal is for clients to experience complete satisfaction in their real estate transactions, ensuring their needs are met every step of the way with respect, time, honesty, and integrity. Together, Ruthie and her clients embark on this journey.

“Ruthie's recent achievement with the Humboldt Association of Realtors® is quite remarkable,” remarked Joshua Cook, Sales Manager of Corcoran Icon’s Humboldt County Operations. “She exemplifies leadership and strength, and her guidance is sure to bring valuable contributions to the entire association and community.”

Ruthie Jones may be reached at 707.572.0683 and ruthie.jones@corcoranicon.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.

