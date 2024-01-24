NCRI-US: No Killing Machine Can Block Iran’s Uprisings

Iranian political prisoners Mohammad Qobadlou (left) and Farhad Salimi (right) were inhumanely executed by Iran’s religious dictatorship on January 23, 2024. Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the rising cases of executions by Khamenei’s declining regime reveal his fear of the eruption of the next wave of uprisings in Iran.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi has appealed to the United Nations and the European Union to take immediate action to halt the mullahs’ killing machine.

Since the October 7th war, at least 360 prisoners have been executed in Iran. Silence and inaction will only encourage the mullahs’ regime to escalate its crimes within Iran and abroad.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of Tuesday, January 23, according to state-run media, the henchmen of Iran’s religious dictatorship cowardly executed Mohammad Qobadlou, a 23-year-old imprisoned during the 2022 protests, on charges of killing a regime’s repressive agent.

Simultaneously, Farhad Salimi, a Sunni political prisoner who had been incarcerated for 14 years, was heinously hanged in the same prison. He was on a hunger strike at the time of his execution.

Farhad Salimi was arrested in December 2009 and tortured in detention to force a false confession. He and six others were sentenced to death on charges of “acting against national security,” disseminating “propaganda against the state,” and “Corruption on Earth.”

The countless instances of rising bloodshed, according to Amnesty International, reveal Tehran's fear of the eruption of the next wave of uprisings by the Iranian people, more threatening to its survival than the previous ones. This latest show of cruelty, however, will only fuel the flames of Iranians’ fury and resistance.

In the aftermath of these executions, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, appealed to the United Nations and the European Union to take immediate action to halt the mullahs’ killing machine and save the lives of thousands of prisoners on death row, particularly political prisoners, imprisoned protesters, and three other defendants in Salimi’s case.

Since the October 7th war, which was primarily instigated by the warmongering clerical regime, at least 360 prisoners have been executed in Iran. From December 22, 2023, to January 20, 2024, 99 prisoners were executed alone.

Experience has shown that silence and inaction will only embolden the mullahs’ regime to escalate its crimes within Iran and abroad.

As Iranians and their Resistance Units work to change this terrorist regime, the international community must align its policies with them by acknowledging the Iranian people’s legitimate right to oppose the regime and defend themselves against terror entities led by the IRGC.

# # #

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US). Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

For more information:

▶️ NCRI-US: https://www.ncrius.org/

▶️ Maryam Rajavi: https://www.maryam-rajavi.com/en/

▶️ NCRI: https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/

▶️ MEK: https://english.mojahedin.org/