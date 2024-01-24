January 24, 2024 - Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Time for Richmond Gun Crime

Commonwealth of Virginia

Operation Ceasefire Secures Prison Time for Richmond Gun Crime

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a Richmond man was sentenced to two years in prison for possessing ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, on February 1, 2023, Dai’Quan Jarrvel Lane, 23, was seen displaying a firearm on a live social media video feed by detectives with the Richmond Police Department. Recognizing Lane as a convicted felon and, based on previous encounters, the law enforcement personnel believed him to be in the Whitcomb Court area. Officers arrived at Whitcomb Court within minutes of the live video ending and encountered Lane outside. When officers tried to stop Lane, he led them on a foot chase.

During the chase, he tossed a firearm. That firearm turned out to be a privately made firearm with a machine-gun conversion device affixed to the back, complete with a loaded 30-round extended magazine. Lane admitted that not only did he possess the firearm, but that he had been on his way to sell it for $700 when officers located him.

“Operation Ceasefire is about getting the repeat, violent offenders committing the vast majority of violent crime off our streets. This successful prosecution speaks to the importance of the initiative, the strong collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies, and my dedicated Ceasefire prosecutors,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Attorney General Miyares; Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young.

Virginia Assistant Attorney General and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devon Schulz and Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Norman prosecuted the case.

