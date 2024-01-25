Hannah Tai with Corcoran Icon Properties Receives 2023 Good Neighbor Award from Marin Association of Realtors

Corcoran Icon Properties Agent and 2023 Good Neighbor Award Winner

GREENBRAE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hannah Tai, an agent with Corcoran Icon Properties Greenbrae office, received the 2023 Good Neighbor Award presented by the Marin Association of REALTORS® at their annual Installation and Awards Luncheon held at The Spinnaker in Sausalito. More than 175 real estate professionals and affiliates gathered at this event to celebrate the award winners and welcome the new board for 2024.

Nominees for the Good Neighbor Award are individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment through volunteer work for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. Eligible activities extend beyond real estate or housing issues encompassing a diverse range of activities, including volunteer work conducted internationally.

Tai was honored with the 2023 Good Neighbor Award in recognition of her contributions to Cake4Kids. The mission of Cake4Kids is s to provide free, custom homemade birthday cakes to children at risk, unhoused, or otherwise underserved circumstances. Cake4Kids relies on dedicated volunteers who donate ingredients to bake customized cakes for youth at their homes. These cakes are then delivered to partner agencies supporting the youth, and volunteers have the flexibility to choose their commitment level. As a former pastry chef, Tai devotes her time outside of real estate to baking, having created and donated more than 30 cakes over the last few years.

“When you have a skill, being able to use that skill in a way that makes a difference is heartwarming,” said Tai. “It makes you feel really good to know that you’ve done something that makes someone else feel great!”

Beyond her involvement with Cake4Kids, Tai is deeply committed to philanthropy. In addition to donating her skills to support charities, Tai also donates a percentage of her commission after each closing to various charities including Cake4Kids, Marin Grateful Gatherings, and The Gentle Barn.

"Hannah's dedication to both her community and Cake4Kids exemplifies the spirit of giving back,” expressed George Crowe, Sales Manager for Greenbrae, Novato, and San Anselmo offices. “We are proud to have her as a member of our team, making a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

Hannah Tai may be reached at 415.706.9654 or hannah.tai@corcoranicon.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.