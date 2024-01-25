“Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority” ranked 3rd “Best Work Environment” 2023 across Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority “EXPRO” achieved third place across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the “Best Work Environment” accreditation for the year 2023, presented by the “Great Place to Work” Global Authority on Workplace Culture. For the second consecutive year, EXPRO, which is based in Saudi Arabia, has received accreditation in recognition of its excellence in spreading the culture of the work environment, improving employee experiences, and enhancing the mental image of the Authority, both internally and externally.
EXPRO has obtained third place in the competition after conducting opinion polls for all its employees, in addition to providing supporting documents related to EXPRO’s culture and the method followed in EXPRO’s relationship with its employees.
Ms. Reem bint Abdul Rahman Al-Ruhaili, vice president of human capital and academy at EXPRO, confirmed that the Authority received this accreditation for the second year in a row and that achieving third place at the Kingdom level this year reflects the maturity of the culture of the work environment in EXPRO which gives great importance to human capital and always seeks to support national cadres in order to enhance their contributions to achieving EXPRO’s objectives and goals.
Moreover, Reem Al-Ruhaili indicated that EXPRO, was able, during the year 2023, to provide more than 500 training opportunities, including training programs for EXPRO’s employees inside and outside the Kingdom. It also contributed to qualifying 47% of EXPRO’s qualified employees for professional certificates in its area of expertise. In addition, more than 40 of its male and female employees attended specialized conferences to learn about the best international practices. Furthermore, EXPRO contributed to training more than 70% of its leaders in leadership development programs and executive training programs. The satisfaction rate with the training programs among EXPRO’s employees inside and outside the Kingdom reached 92%.
Al-Ruhaili added that EXPRO works according to a strategy that focuses on creating an ideal work environment that motivates employees to be creative and enhances their work environment culture to increase productivity and quality, reflecting positively on EXPRO’s performance. She extended her gratitude to all EXPRO’s employees’ work and effort, which contributed to achieving goals and resulted in obtaining this accreditation.
These accomplishments would not have been achieved without the grace of Allah Almighty, followed by the significant support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and their constant attention to all government entities and their staff to enhance their capabilities and achieve accomplishments.
The “Great Place to Work” Global Authority on Workplace Culture, headquartered in San Francisco, is one of the largest organizations specializing in evaluating leading work environments and is dedicated to building motivating employee cultures, supporting leadership behaviors, improving employee retention, as well as increasing innovation and prosperity.
In the same context, EXPRO obtained a certificate of accreditation from the “Top Employers Institute”, based in Amsterdam, which measures the entities’ level of maturity in human resources practices and policies. The evaluation involves a field visit to EXPRO’s headquarters in the Kingdom, during which the work mechanism followed in EXPRO is reviewed and evaluated, and based on the evaluation, this certificate of accreditation is awarded. Moreover, EXPRO obtained the award after being evaluated in many areas, including leadership and strategy, organization and environment, talent attraction, development, engagement, and rewards, as well as unity and culture. The accreditation recognizes EXPRO's excellence at the internal level, ease of procedures, and clarity of systems and regulations related to human resources.
It is noteworthy that EXPRO aims to achieve spending efficiency and improve the quality of projects, assets, and facilities in government entities. This goes in line with the plans and programs established for Saudi Vision 2030. In addition. It monitors the implementation of these initiatives and programs with all government entities, activating their mechanisms in various specializations and sectors to keep pace with the aspirations of wise leadership.
Learn more at: https://expro.gov.sa/
For more details, contact Reem Abdulrahman Alrehaili (Human Capital and Academy VP) at media@expro.gov.sa.
