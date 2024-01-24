Retail Security Services Expands Executive Team with the Appointment of Jen Sparling as Director of Client Services
Jen is the ideal addition to the dynamic RSS team. She is deeply admired for her knowledge and commitment to excellence and our core values.”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, U.S.A., January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Security Services, a leading force in the facilities security sector, proudly announces the appointment of former Client Relations Manager Jennifer Sparling to the role of Director of Client Services. This promotion is a testament to RSS's commitment to utilizing top talents to reinforce its position as an industry leader in security solutions.
— Kathleen Larmour, CEO
With a client-focused career spanning 25 years, Jen brings a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in exceeding client expectations. Jen has earned a reputation for creating a culture of positivity and empathy, making Jen a perfect fit to lead RSS's success in Client Services. "Over the last decade, I've watched RSS grow from a small team to the incredible operation we have now. I'm thrilled to take on this leadership role and excited to be a part of the Executive team with affiliates Retail Mechanical Services and Professional Retail Services," Jen said.
"Jen is the ideal addition to the dynamic RSS team. She is deeply admired for her knowledge and commitment to excellence and our core values," said Kathleen Larmour, CEO and Founder. The promotion of Mrs. Sparling underscores RSS's dedication to fostering a diverse and skilled workforce, driving excellence, and meeting the evolving needs of clientele in the facilities security space.
About Retail Security Services:
Retail Security Services provides security solutions to facilities and brands in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Solutions include armed and unarmed guards, firewatch, security for projects, construction, distribution, crowd control, and more.
RSS also provides 24/7 emergency services and notably launched its own reporting software to connect clients to important information regarding their security services. Retail Security Services is known for the tenant values of commitment, consistency, creativity, and communication, elevating the security space to one of elite professionalism.
