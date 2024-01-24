DLA Editors & Proofers celebrates two-year partnership with Pocket FM
DLA Editors & Proofers client Pocket FM experiences exceptional growth from 2022 to 2023HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DLA Editors & Proofers, a boutique editing services and coaching agency serving a comprehensive portfolio of nonprofit and for-profit clients, today celebrates its two-year partnership with audio series platform Pocket FM and the exceptional two-year growth Pocket FM has experienced. A startup headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Pocket FM entered its partnership with DLA Editors & Proofers to provide localization and editing services on long-form, episodic content as it targeted expansion into the U.S.
Pocket FM had built a broad content base spanning romance, horror, fantasy, sci-fi, mythology, suspense and thriller in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. With this accomplished, Pocket FM enhanced its vision toward a new aim: to build on the successful freemium business model it had established in India by preparing its high-performing content for consumption by a diverse, North American, English-speaking audience.
Having raised $22.4 million in Series B funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pocket FM turned to DLA Editors & Proofers for the suite of advantages it offered toward Pocket FM’s aim of achieving its expansion goal. The needs were multiple and immediate: establish a team of smart, dedicated editors capable of mastering the required localization and editing guidelines while ramping up production within two weeks to two million words edited per month.
Leveraging his industry experience as founder and editor in chief of DLA Editors & Proofers, David Lombardino outlined two sets of guidelines. One established the criteria detailing the characteristics of the editors who would be chosen for the project. The other established the criteria detailing the backend processes to be implemented by DLA Editors & Proofers’ developers. Editors would be chosen for their expertise, adaptability and reliability. The backend processes would streamline the administrative aspects Pocket FM needed to ensure the frictionless flow of high volumes of content.
Now concluding its second year, the results of this partnership have been excellent. In 2023, Pocket FM achieved 100 million downloads of its app in the Google Play Store, $93.6 million in equity capital raised, and an annual revenue run rate of $100 million.
“While we are elated to have achieved these results,” Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM, said, “we believe we are just getting started. Partnerships like the one we have with DLA Editors & Proofers have helped ensure our success so far and will help ensure our continued success in the short- and long-term future.”
"The success of any partnership starts with communication, a shared vision and trust,” said Lombardino, “and grows with commitment, accountability and flexibility. We are excited to have joined with Pocket FM in this venture and look forward to continue contributing to their outstanding success.”
ABOUT POCKET FM
Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was built with a vision to redefine the audio OTT space by pioneering the audio-series category. We pride ourselves in embedding the storytelling elements with a layer of content personalization in the longer format that resulted in the emergence of “binge listening” as a consumption habit. Being the only audio entertainment OTT, we have emerged as the preferred digital audio destination for a refined storytelling experience with the audio-series format, riding on our diverse and engaging content.
ABOUT DLA EDITORS & PROOFERS
As a leading global provider of editing and proofreading services, DLA Editors & Proofers measures its success by the goals it empowers its clients to accomplish. DLA Editors & Proofers’ bespoke solutions span a range of nonprofit and for-profit organizations, industries and content. Backed by a team of talented, collaborative and reliable in-house editors, DLA Editors & Proofers’ expertise has enabled academics, applicants, professionals and writers to achieve over 6,500 life-changing or career-defining dreams. Choose among an array of service options or partner with us to develop a solution tailored to your needs and budget. Learn more at DLAEditors.com.
