DBEDT E-newsletter – February 2024

Aloha kākou,



I am humbled by the support received during my recent confirmation hearing by the Senate Committee on Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism. The encouragement from other state departments, DBEDT’s core divisions and attached agencies, industry organizations, community leaders, and so many more has been heartening, and I am looking forward to the full Senate floor vote. I am extremely fortunate to work with an outstanding team at DBEDT, comprised of six core divisions and 10 attached agencies, that collectively supports our local communities.



February was another busy month as our department hosted workshops, programs, conferences, and marked milestones. This included the submittal of the 2023 DBEDT annual report to the legislature, commemoration of the Hawai‘i-Ehime Prefecture sister-state reaffirmation, Made in Hawai‘i e-commerce conference, Creative Lab Music Immersive on Hawai‘i Island, publishing of the Hawai‘i Digital Equity Plan, launch of a quarterly e-newsletter from our Research and Economic Analysis Division, and much more.



Mahalo for your continued support and partnership.



Me ke aloha,



James Kunane Tokioka

DBEDT Director