DOC Announces Plan to Conclude Operations at MCI-Concord 

MILFORD — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) announced its intention to conclude operations at MCI-Concord, a medium-security men’s prison. Amid the state’s lowest prison population in 35 years, the announcement reflects the Department’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, advance cost-saving solutions, and deepen investments in programming and services.

The strategic decision to end operations at MCI-Concord and relocate its staff and population is based on a thorough assessment of decreased housing needs and the aging facility’s high maintenance costs. Furthermore, this proposal allows the Department to dispose of the property, making it available for non-correctional purposes and potential redevelopment to the benefit of the surrounding community.

Opened in 1878, MCI-Concord is the oldest men’s correctional facility in Massachusetts. Its aging infrastructure has become too costly to maintain and requires significant investments.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) Budget proposes closing MCI-Concord which will result in substantial savings, including nearly $16 million in operating costs and negating the need for $190 million in capital projects for decarbonization, cooling, and deferred maintenance at the nearly 150-year-old facility.

“During its first year, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has worked closely with the Legislature, community partners, and advocates to invest in justice initiatives that have contributed to the lowest rates of incarceration and recidivism in decades,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Strategically consolidating DOC resources makes financial sense and enables the Department to build upon the proven, evidence-based rehabilitative programs that support successful reentry and improve outcomes. I commend Commissioner Mici and her leadership team for their continued commitment to enhancing operations while delivering effective services to those in their care.”

“This proposal underscores the Department’s commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources while ensuring the fulfillment of our rehabilitative mission,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici. “The strategic consolidation of resources eliminates redundancies and empowers us to enhance efficiency and ensure a more effective and impactful correctional system for our incarcerated population, the people who work there, and the community.”

MCI-Concord currently operates at 50% capacity with an incarcerated population of approximately 300. Individuals living at MCI-Concord will complete a reclassification process in the coming months and be transferred to an appropriate facility.

In recent years, MCI-Concord has offered several unique programs focused on rehabilitation. These include the nationally recognized Building Responsible Adults Through Validation and Education (B.R.A.V.E) Unit for emerging adults and educational opportunities to complete advanced studies at Tufts University. These programs will continue to be operational. The Department is developing plans to transition these programs to other comparable facilities in the system.

The DOC will begin the process of transferring correctional officers and incarcerated individuals throughout this fiscal year with the expectation that this process will be complete by the summer of 2024. Once the safe transfer and closure is complete, the property will be made available for potential redevelopment.

Massachusetts has long been a leader in reducing incarceration. The most recent state-level incarceration trends from the Vera Institute show that the rate of incarceration in Massachusetts is 122% lower than the national rate. Reports from the Vera Institute for Justice found that Massachusetts’ incarceration rate is consistently the lowest in the nation, decreasing nearly 5,000 over the past decade, resulting in a record low of nearly 6,000 incarcerated people.

Under Massachusetts law, closing a correctional facility and disposing of the property requires the approval of the state legislature. The Administration’s FY25 Budget proposes language to address this requirement.

###