State Senator Bobby Powell’s County Commission Campaign Raises Over $50,000 in Q4
Another Successful Fundraising Milestone Reflects Senator Powell’s Diversity of Support
We continue to build momentum each month as I share my message with the leaders and voters of District 7. There is excitement for the campaign & the work we are doing to move Palm Beach County forward”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State Senator Bobby Powell, a trusted leader and longtime advocate for community initiatives, announces a successful fundraising milestone in his campaign for the Palm Beach County Commission, District 7. In the Q4 reporting period covering contributions from October 1 - December 31, Senator Powell’s campaign for Palm Beach County Commission raised an impressive $53,086. This brings his total raised for the campaign to $167,886.48. The Powell campaign has raised 4x more in donations than any other campaign in the race.
Senator Powell's campaign has earned support from a broad coalition of individuals and organizations, including over 75 endorsements from elected officials and community leaders. The campaign's fundraising success reflects the strong commitment and trust the community has placed in Senator Powell and their support for him to represent District 7 on the Palm Beach County Commission.
Senator Powell reflected on the campaign's achievements: "We continue to build momentum each month as I share my message with the leaders and voters of District 7. There is excitement for the campaign and the work we are doing to move Palm Beach County forward. With more than 75 elected and community leader endorsements, we are creating a grassroots coalition as we head into the 2024 elections,” Senator Powell stated.
With a proven track record of accomplishments, Senator Powell has been instrumental in passing legislation to increase housing options for our most vulnerable residents, and working to improve community health. As a state legislator, Powell has secured millions of dollars for projects in Palm Beach County through his dedication to transparency, accountability, and truthfulness. His commitment to service has earned him widespread support of elected officials and community leaders across the county.
Senator Powell's campaign addresses key county issues, including the lack of workforce and affordable housing, community health, job creation, public safety, support for small businesses, managing growth, and protecting our environment and drinking water. His extensive experience and strong relationships uniquely position him as a tireless voice for District 7.
Sen. Powell lives in West Palm Beach and is married to Whitney Powell, Esq and they have one child. He holds a Master's of Science in Urban & Regional Planning from Florida State University and a Bachelor's of Science degree in Journalism (public relations) from Florida A&M University.
