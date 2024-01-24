Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,358 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Urges Court of Appeals to Uphold California’s Assault Weapons Ban

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of oral arguments in Miller v. Bonta, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a statement urging the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold California’s lifesaving assault weapons ban.

When guns are the biggest killers of our kids, there is no place for assault weapons – weapons of war – on our streets and in our communities.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

CALIFORNIA’S GUN SAFETY LEADERSHIP:

✔️ California’s gun laws are ranked #1 in the nation, according to the Giffords Law Center and Everytown.

✔️ If every state followed California’s gun safety policy lead, it’s estimated that nearly 300,000 lives would be saved over the next 10 years.

✔️ California has a 43% lower gun death rate than the national average and according to the CDC, California’s gun death rate is the 44th lowest in the nation, with 8.5 gun deaths per 100,000 people – substantially lower than states like Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

✔️ California’s red flag laws helped prevent at least 58 potential mass shootings since 2016, according to the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis.

✔️  California’s gun homicide rates for women and children are substantially lower than the rest of the nation, according to the California Department of Justice. From 2018 to 2022, California’s gun homicide rate for female victims was 46% below the national average — and 57% below the national average for children victims aged 14 and under.

Since 2019, California has strengthened its nation-leading gun safety laws by making it easier for Californians to sue manufacturers of illegal assault weapons and those bringing them into our communities, allowing lawsuits against irresponsible members of the gun industry, strengthening prohibitions on ghost guns, and restricting marketing to minors. California is the first state in the nation to call for a Constitutional Convention for gun safety.

You just read:

Governor Newsom Urges Court of Appeals to Uphold California’s Assault Weapons Ban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more