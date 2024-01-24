Department of Safety and Homeland Security Offers Free Cable Gun Locks Through New Safe Store Tennessee Program

Through its new Safe Store Tennessee program, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, TDOSHS, is offering free cable gun locks to any Tennessean available on request at Driver Services Centers and Tennessee Highway Patrol district headquarters.

“Safe firearm storage saves lives, and as a gun owner, the safe storage of your firearm is your responsibility,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Safe storage can prevent accidental shootings, suicide and theft. That’s why I’m encouraging all Tennessee gun owners to use our free gun lock to help store their firearm safely.”

The 15-inch cable lock from the TDOSHS can secure most shotguns, rifles, pistols and revolvers. The cable lock works by running through the barrel or action of the firearm preventing it from being fired. The rubber coating on the cable helps to protect the firearm. The cable lock has a secure keyed deadbolt locking mechanism with a 4-pin cylinder.

For added security, the TDOSHS recommends gun owners use the free cable gun lock in combination with other safe storage measures. A firearm with an engaged cable lock should be stored in a locked gun case, safe or lock box. Ammunition should be stored in a separate locked container. Keys to the cable lock should be stored separately from the firearm in a hard-to-access secure location.

Learn more about the Safe Store Tennessee program and where Tennesseans can request a free cable lock at SafeStoreTN.com.