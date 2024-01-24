Jay Nolan Camp Returns: Inclusive Fun for Kids in 2024
Jay Nolan Camp, California's inclusive summer camp for children with and without disabilities, is thrilled to announce its return in summer 2024.
When we say inclusive, we mean everybody. It’s just an inviting environment that allows the natural ability of individuals just to learn and know more about each other.”WRIGHTWOOD, CA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Nolan Camp, California's inclusive summer camp, is thrilled to announce its upcoming season, set to take place at Lions Camp at Teresita Pines in Wrightwood from July 28 to August 2, 2024.
— Kim Cade-Henry
Designed for children ages 8 to 15, Jay Nolan Camp is a sleepaway camp that stands as a beacon of inclusivity, fostering an environment where every child, regardless of ability, is valued, accepted, and given the opportunity to thrive. The camp, with its unique focus on neurodiversity, brings together children with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, creating a setting where young minds learn, play, and grow together.
“When we say inclusive, we mean everybody,” says Camp Director Kim Cade-Henry. “It’s just an inviting environment that allows the natural ability of individuals just to learn and know more about each other.” Kim emphasizes that camp is not just a fun experience, it is also a chance to learn and grow. Kids who join get a head start because Jay Nolan Camp is able to “show what they are able to do, show them individuals who are different from them, and teach them the right way to interact with that person.”
Most importantly, the camp promises to be an unforgettable week full of summertime fun for kids of all abilities. Activities include archery, rock climbing, swimming, outdoor theater, nature walks, and so much more. Trained counselors will be available to provide the support every kid needs to fully participate and have a great time. This is the perfect opportunity for kids to try new activities, make new friendships, and experience the outdoors.
“Jay Nolan Camp is something that my son has never forgotten,” says Karen, who sent her two sons to camp during the last Jay Nolan camp session ten years ago. She points out how important it was for her kids to have that experience around other kids across the spectrum, saying: “I think that when you get kids together of the same age sleeping in a cabin, disabilities don’t matter.”
What Sets Jay Nolan Camp Apart:
• Balanced Inclusivity: By welcoming and accommodating both neurodivergent and neurotypical kids, the camp provides a truly inclusive experience where genuine friendships flourish.
• Social Skills Development: Beyond the fun-filled activities, Jay Nolan Camp aims to instill essential social skills through play and communication, preparing children for success in an inclusive society.
Applications Are Now Open:
Applications are now open for the 2024 summer season. Register by February 29, 2024 to be eligible for the 15% off Early Bird Discount. Parents are encouraged to visit https://jaynolan.org/jay-nolan-camp to secure a spot for their child's unforgettable summer adventure.
Questions or want to learn more? Please contact:
Kim Cade-Henry, Camp Director
Jay Nolan Recreational Services
+1 818-361-6400 ext. 111
kim@jaynolan.org