Pou Issues Statement on the Passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik

TRENTON – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement today on the passing of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik:

“I am overcome with an unshakeable sadness to learn of the tragic passing of Sheriff Berdnik, who was a friend, a dedicated public servant, and a stable force for good in Passaic County.

“I had the privilege of working with Sheriff Berdnik and having many fruitful conversations with him in regard to law enforcement, the county jail, and the critical work being done at the Sheriff’s Office and throughout the county.

“He was a no-frills leader, well-liked among his corps of officers, and a man who quietly went about doing his job to make Passaic County a safer and better place to live.

“My deepest condolences go out to Sheriff Berdnik’s family during this most difficult and sorrowful time.

“His commitment and service to the county will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him, and his loss will be felt across law enforcement ranks, and by residents in every part of the county.

