SCD Consulting Services Celebrates Over 10 Years of Service in Medical and Dental Marketing

SCD Consulting Services- online marketing based in Charlotte NC Shirley Cress Dudley, founder of SCD Consulting Services

Local marketing company focuses on medical and dental practices

Founded by a medical executive, SCD knows what your practice needs to be successful.” — Shirley Cress Dudley, MA LCMHC FACMPE

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCD Consulting Services, a leading provider of marketing services for medical and dental practices, is proud to announce its enduring relationships with valued medical clients for over 10 years. Founded by Shirley Cress Dudley, a former credentialed provider (LCMHC), Fellow in the American College of Medical Practice Executives (FACMPE), and former medical practice manager of multi-specialty medical practices, Ms. Dudley and SCD Consulting Services have been at the forefront of delivering outstanding marketing solutions to healthcare practices all over the United States.

Shirley Cress Dudley expressed her gratitude for the milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to celebrate a decade of success, growth, and partnership with our valued medical and dental clients. It has been an incredible journey, and we are excited about the future as we continue to empower medical and dental practices with innovative marketing strategies."

Medical and Dental Marketing Services

SCD Consulting Services specializes in a range of services designed to enhance online presence, attract new patients, and boost practice visibility. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes:

- Website Design and Optimization

SCD Consulting Services is an award-winning company with a dedicated team of experts ready to help you build a visually pleasing website while maximizing traffic and conversions. Named "Most Innovative Web Design & SEO Company" in the US, in 2023, by New Word Report.

- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. SEO is the process of optimizing your local business website for the purposes of increasing the chances of your appearing in the organic /natural listings. This is based on relevant user queries (local searches) in major search engines such as Google, Yahoo and Bing. This is the fastest means of promoting and marketing your business due to its effectiveness and ability to create brand awareness. SEO will increase the traffic to your website (prospective customers.)

- Online Reputation Management

* Monitoring and Analysis: SCD Consulting Services employs advanced tools to monitor online platforms, review sites, and social media channels to track mentions and reviews related to the medical practice.

* Review Generation: Actively engages in strategies to encourage satisfied patients to leave positive reviews, enhancing the practice's online reputation.

* Response Management: Responds promptly and professionally to reviews, both positive and negative, to maintain a positive online image for the medical practice.

- Social Media Marketing

* Strategic Planning: Develops a tailored social media strategy based on the medical practice's goals, target audience, and industry trends.

* Content Creation: Creates engaging and relevant content, including posts, graphics, and videos, to share across social media platforms.

* Audience Engagement: Actively engages with the audience through comments, messages, and discussions, fostering a sense of community and trust.

* Advertising Campaigns: Designs and implements targeted social media advertising campaigns to reach specific demographics and promote services.

- Content Creation and Marketing

* Website Content: Develops and optimizes content for the medical practice's website, ensuring it is informative, engaging, and search engine-friendly.

* Blog Posts and Articles: Regularly creates high-quality blog posts and articles relevant to the medical niche, establishing the practice as an authority in the field.

* Email Campaigns: Designs and executes email marketing campaigns with valuable content to nurture leads and maintain communication with existing patients.

- Digital Advertising Campaigns

* Targeted Ads: Designs and implements digital advertising campaigns on platforms like Google Ads and social media, targeting specific demographics and geographic areas.

* Ad Copy and Creatives: Creates compelling ad copy and visuals to grab attention and drive engagement.

* Campaign Monitoring and Tracking

As a testament to the impact of SCD Consulting Services, clients have provided glowing testimonials:

Jewel Freeman, Practice Manager of Only Faces, Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery, attested, "We have used Shirley Cress Dudley to manage and maintain our business’s website for 10 years and couldn’t be happier with her services. She increased our business by increasing the number of people who visit our website. She prepares monthly reports of our results and rankings. Very professional and easy to work with!"

Ferzaan Ali, DC, of ChiroCarolina, shared, "Shirley Cress Dudley and SCD Consulting Services team have provided our firm with incredible service and results for over 10 years. She is the consummate professional. SCD Consulting’s level of client service is impeccable, and we greatly appreciate how much effort/detail you put in for our practice. Thank you so much again. We now have clients from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, and Texas driving and flying in to see us due to our increased online presence!"

Christine Aug, Practice Administrator at Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte, stated, "Since partnering with SCD Consulting, we have seen a 77% increase in new patient visits. We credit a good portion of our success to the way SCD manages the SEO, the organic search listings, and the monitoring and managing of our online reputation."

Ted Morgan DDS of Morgan Dental Care stated, "I know SCD Consulting Services is taking care of me and my practice."

Exclusive Marketing Access

One of the special benefits of working with SCD Consulting Services is we provide our services to only one type medical/dental practice in each niche.

For example: One facial plastic surgeon in Charlotte NC, and one cosmetic dentist in Boston, MA. SCD Consulting Services does not offer marketing services to any client's compete with as long as we work with you. This is how SCD Consulting Services maintains long term business relationships.

No Contracts

SCD Consulting Services has no contracts. This process means that clients only use their marketing services as long as they are satisfied. They can easily discontinue services with an email 30 days before the next billing period.

SCD Consulting Services looks forward to continuing its commitment to excellence and innovation in medical and dental practice marketing. For more information about their services, visit SCD Consulting Services or call 704-904-2642.

Medical Marketing Services