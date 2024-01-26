Let the Good Times Roll New Orleans Celebrates Mardi Gras

Celebrating Tradition and Culture in the Heart of the Crescent City

Mardi Gras is in our soul.” — -Kim Priez

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Guest House Announces the Countdown to Mardi Gras 2024

As the vibrant city of New Orleans gears up for Mardi Gras 2024, the historic New Orleans Guest House is thrilled to invite guests to experience the magic of this iconic celebration. Located within walking distance of all major Mardi Gras events in the French Quarter, the hotel promises clean, affordable accommodations and a welcoming staff dedicated to making your stay memorable.

"Mardi Gras in New Orleans is not just a party; it's a season of culture and tradition that we are proud to be a part of," said Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the New Orleans Guest House. "Our hotel offers a convenient and comfortable base for guests to immerse themselves in the festivities."

Mardi Gras 2024 Schedule of Events:

Saturday, February 03, 2024-6:00pm-10:00pm: Krewe of Janus Parade – Witness the dazzling new parade floats and vibrant costumes that pay homage to the Roman god Janus.

Sunday, February 11, 2024-5:30pm: Krewe of Athena Parade – Experience the empowering and innovative themes celebrating mythological wisdom and strength.

Sunday, January 28, 2024-8:00pm: Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball – Join the extravagant ball at the [Location], a highlight event with live music and entertainment.

New in 2024:

Debut of Innovative Parade Floats: Mardi Gras 2024 will unveil an array of new floats, featuring cutting-edge designs and technology that bring the parade's themes to life.

Unique Themes: Each parade krewe has meticulously prepared unique themes, promising a fresh and exciting experience for both first-time visitors and Mardi Gras veterans.

About New Orleans Guest House:

Located in the historic neighborhood of Treme, the New Orleans Guest House is a charming boutique hotel offering a blend of traditional New Orleans architecture and modern amenities. Our commitment to providing a comfortable and authentic experience makes us a favored choice for visitors year-round.

For more information about staying at the New Orleans Guest House during Mardi Gras, or to make a reservation, please contact us at (504)566-1177.

Note: The schedule of events and parade details are subject to change. Please visit www.NOLA.com for the most current information.