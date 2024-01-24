Holistic Wellness Event

Free consultations, reduced price mini sessions with providers, intuitive readings, energy healers and product vendors

MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Wellness will host their next holistic wellness expo on Saturday, February 24th. This unique event brings together various practitioners and enthusiasts in the field of holistic health and well-being. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of holistic practices, products, and services aimed at fostering a balanced and harmonious lifestyle.

Key Highlights of the Event:

1. Free Consultations with Integrative and Holistic Providers: Attendees may sign up for a free consultation with our Integrative Dietician, Mental Health Counselor or our Childbirth and Lactation Educator. There will also be BioWell scans available as well as chiropractic consultations.

2. Reduced Price Mini Sessions: Choose from a multitude of services such as Manual Lymphatic Drainage Therapy, Massage, Structural Integration, Stretch Therapy, Myofascial Release, Facials, Waxing, Elective Sonography and Hypnosis.

3. Intuitive Readings and Energy Healing: Intuitive readings, akashic record readings, Mediumship, Human Design, Pranic Healing and Aura photo readings will be available.

4. Marketplace: Vendors will be selling unique items such as jewelry, candles, sage products, skincare, olive oil and more.

Event Details:

• Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

• Time: 11:00am to 5:00pm

• Venue: Soul Wellness, 500 S. Main St., Ste. 113, Mooresville, NC 28115

• Admission: Free Admission

"We are always excited to host this event and provide the public with an opportunity to try a lot of holistic services in one place. This event is truly a day of discovery, inspiration and healing" says Kristen Phillips, Owner at Soul Wellness.

For media inquiries or interviews please contact: Kristen Phillips at info@soulwellness.net.

About Soul Wellness: Soul Wellness is a co-working holistic wellness center that provides office space for wellness, therapeutic, medical and beauty providers as well as meeting space for the public. The business is dedicated to providing the public with a wide variety of alternative healing modalities through resources, events and workshops. With a mission to be the ultimate healing center in the Lake Norman area, Soul Wellness is a place full of providers that empower individuals on their wellness journey.

