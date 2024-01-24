Live Data Demos at OOI Booth#210

Join OOI data expert Stace Beaulieu at the Ocean Sciences Meeting as she demonstrates how to use Data Explorer to find, compare, and share OOI data. During each session, Stace will use data from a different OOI array to demonstrate the breadth and depth of data available and how easy it is to access, download, and use. She will demo Data Explorer, followed by plenty of time to answer your questions and use this tool to explore data relevant to your research. On Wednesday morning, she’ll demo JupyterHub so you will have another tool to use OOI data in your research.

Mark your calendar, as follows, and come visit Stace at OOI’s booth #210 at the Ocean Sciences Meeting February 19-22, 2024.

3:30-4:00 pm

Global Irminger Sea

10:00-10:30 am

Coastal Endurance Array

3:30-4:00 pm

Coastal Pioneer Array

10:00-10:30 am

JupyterHub demo for AUV data from Coastal Pioneer Array

3:30-4:00 pm

Global Southern Ocean

10:00-10:30 am

Regional Cabled Array

A complete list of OOI-related events at the Ocean Sciences Meeting 2024 can be found here.