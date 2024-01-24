Agility Robotics, Amazon, Disney, Teradyne headline Robotics Summit & Expo

The Robotics Summit & Expo, which will be in Boston in May 1-2, will feature speakers from leading robotics innovators across industries.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Robotics Summit & Expo, produced by The Robot Report and parent company WTWH Media, has announced the keynote lineup for the May 1-2 event at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. The Robotics Summit is the world’s leading event focused on the development of commercial robots.

More than 60 speakers will participate in over 40 sessions, discussing technologies and methodologies to better engineer the future of robotics. New to the Robotics Summit is the Automated Warehouse conference track, focusing on one of the fastest-growing areas of robot development and deployment.

More than 60 speakers will participate in over 40 sessions, discussing technologies and methodologies to better engineer the future of robotics. New to the Robotics Summit is the Automated Warehouse conference track, focusing on one of the fastest-growing areas of robot development and deployment. Leading suppliers and users of warehouse automation will discuss emerging trends and applications, as well as how robots are helping to solve ongoing challenges.

"Now in its fifth year, this is shaping up to be the biggest and best Robotics Summit & Expo ever," said Steve Crowe, executive editor of The Robot Report and chair of the Robotics Summit & Expo. "I can't wait for attendees to hear from, learn from, and be inspired by our keynote speakers. Spanning from humanoids to e-commerce fulfillment, entertainment, industrial automation, and surgical robotics, these industry visionaries have unique perspectives that are shaping the future of robotics development."

Robotics Summit keynotes to catch

Humanoid Robots Get to Work

Jonathan Hurst, Co-Founder & Chief Robot Officer, Agility Robotics

May 1: 9 AM – 9:45 AM

Agility Robotics is the world’s leading developer of humanoid robots for commercial applications. Hurst’s keynote will explore the technological breakthroughs propelling humanoids like Digit into the real world. Learn about the ongoing challenges and opportunities, and go inside Digit’s first pilots with Amazon, GXO Logistics and more.

Inside Amazon's Robotics Strategy

Tye Brady, Chief Technologist, Amazon Robotics

May 1: 10 AM – 10:45 AM

Amazon has accelerated its fulfillment operations to keep up with consumer demand. This conversation with Brady will examine how the e-commerce leader has worked internally and with partners to develop and deploy technologies including mobile robots, automated storage, AI, and humanoid robots. Amazon will discuss its criteria for success and how it is striving to continually innovate.

Driving the Transformation of the Robotics Industry

Ujjwal Kumar, President, Teradyne Robotics

May 2: 9 AM – 9:45 AM

Over his 25-plus-year career, Kumar has successfully scaled businesses at major multinationals including General Motors, General Electric, and Honeywell. In this keynote, he will share some lessons he has learned and how they can be applied to accelerate the transformation of industry with robotics.

Bringing Disney Characters to Life with Robotics

Disney's Moritz Baecher, Tony Dohi, Morgan Pope

May 2: 10 AM – 10:45 AM

Join us for an interactive exploration into Disney's innovative use of robotics. Researchers Mortiz Baecher, Morgan Pope, and Tony Dohi will demonstrate Disney’s latest robots and explain how imagination and engineering are bringing some of the company’s beloved characters to life.

Medtronic Demos Remote Robotic-Assisted Surgical System

Speaker TBD

May 2: 3:30 PM – 4:40 PM

Inside the Robotics Summit & Expo

The expo hall at the Robotics Summit will include over 150 exhibitors showcasing their latest enabling technologies, products, and services to help robotics engineers throughout their development journey.

This year, the show floor offers new features, including the RBR50 Showcase highlighting recent winners of the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, a live podcast studio, an engineering theater, and more.

There will be 10+ hours of dedicated networking opportunities, including a number of new events. We’ve added a welcome reception on April 30 from 5-7 PM at the convention center to kick off the show.

There will also be a gala and dinner for the RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards on May 1 from 7-9 PM to honor this year’s winners. And we will be hosting a Women in Robotics Breakfast on May 2 from 8-9 AM.

