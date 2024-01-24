New Location for Southern Valley Alliance Means More, Better Services for those Affected by Domestic Violence
SVA is proud to announce their new location. The new building will allow for expanded services and access to resources for victims of domestic violence.
We are anticipating an increase in walk-in traffic. As we continue to learn more about the needs of people in our communities, SVA is prepared and able to offer new and different programming.”SHAKOPEE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Valley Alliance (SVA) is proud to announce their new location. Now located on the corner of 3rd Ave. and Holmes Street in Shakopee, the new building will allow for expanded services and access to resources for victims of domestic violence.
— Christie Larson, Executive Director
SVA’s domestic abuse advocacy center and offices were previously located in Belle Plaine, MN where, according to Executive Director Christie Larson, “our previous location wasn’t easy for those we serve to access, and was more disconnected from other area resources.”
Because of these massive inconveniences for those they serve, SVA made the decision to relocate to a new facility in Shakopee.
Larson says, "The community presence is really important to us and our partners. This new space not only makes us more accessible to those we serve, but it gives them easier access to resources and warm referrals they need to improve their families' safety."
Clients can get to the advocacy center more easily through public transportation, and ride-share services. In addition, SVA advocates can walk with clients across the street to connect them with government partners like Health and Human Services, and are just a few blocks away from the Community Action Partnership (CAP) Agency. These two partners often collaborate to help support the safety and wellbeing of domestic abuse survivors.
The new space also has more comfortable and welcoming rooms for families with kids to play while adults meet with their advocate, large and small group meeting rooms, enhanced safety, and additional staff offices.
Larson adds, “Because we are now more accessible, we are anticipating an increase in walk-in traffic. As we continue to learn more about the needs of people in our communities, SVA is prepared and able to offer new and different programming.”
She is also hopeful that more local residents will be willing and able to volunteer, because of the location and comfort of the new space. All ages and abilities of volunteers are needed and welcome in the following ways:
• Daily tasks like office work, phone support and cleaning.
• Client support work like court advocacy, support group facilitation, child care, and crisis line monitoring.
Custom volunteer experiences for groups are available as well. Recently, a middle school reached out and wanted their 60 middle school students to help. Community Engagement Coordinator, Katie Schaumann, says SVA was able to find the perfect opportunity for them. "Not only does their support save our staff a ton of time, but the students are getting valuable education on community resources."
This new facility has been made possible because of the support of donors. However, it is not yet fully funded. Thanks to the generosity of a grant from the Otto Bremer Foundation, all gifts are currently being matched dollar-for-dollar! To make a gift to support this capital project, contact Christie Larson at 952-873-4214 or executivedirector@svamn.org.
