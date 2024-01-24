New Location for Southern Valley Alliance Means More, Better Services for those Affected by Domestic Violence

The new Southern Valley Alliance Domestic Abuse Advocacy Center is located at the corner of 3rd Ave & Holmes St. in Shakopee, MN.

SVA is proud to announce their new location. The new building will allow for expanded services and access to resources for victims of domestic violence.

We are anticipating an increase in walk-in traffic. As we continue to learn more about the needs of people in our communities, SVA is prepared and able to offer new and different programming.” — Christie Larson, Executive Director