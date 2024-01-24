Submit Release
Veterinary medicines: Highlights of 2023

EMA has published an overview of its key recommendations of 2023 regarding the authorisation and safety monitoring of veterinary medicines.

In 2023, EMA recommended 14 medicines for marketing authorisation. Of these, nine had a new active substance - a threefold increase compared to 2022. Nine were vaccines, including six new biotechnological vaccines (compared to one in 2022).

A selection of these recommendations can be found in the veterinary medicines highlights document published today.

