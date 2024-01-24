Nimo Planet Partners with Rokid Max Glasses to Enhance Spatial Productivity Experience

Nimo Rokid Partnership

Company launches Nimo 1 Core and Nimo 1 OS to enable spatial workplace system that can fit in a pocket, Partnered with Rokid Max Glasses

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nimo Planet Inc., the spatial computer for productivity, unveiled its Nimo 1 Core compact computer and Nimo Operating System (Nimo OS), along with its partnership with Rokid Max Glasses, completing the company’s hyper-portable spatial computing system. The three components combine to bring a personalized, multi-screen expansive workspace experience to today’s hybrid workforce.

Nimo + Rokid Video : https://youtu.be/bpPbfM5pRUo

Beyond its glasses, Nimo Planet envisions a future where users can choose their preferred AR glasses while enjoying the seamless Nimo OS experience and powerful computing capabilities of the Nimo Core. In a strategic collaboration, Nimo has partnered with Rokid, allowing users to pair Rokid Max with the Nimo Core for an unparalleled Spatial Productivity experience. This initiative not only enhances consumer choice but also underscores Nimo's commitment to providing a diverse range of Spatial Computing services, without compromising the quality of the Nimo OS. Imagine working on a private multi-screen workspace during a flight without worrying about other passengers seeing the screens or space limitations.

Users highlight the heaviness and high cost of Apple Vision Pro, while Nimo's ultra-portable and comfortable Spatial Computer for Productivity is gaining traction among those seeking mobility.

The Nimo 1 Core and Rokid Max Glasses are now available for pre-order. Individual customers can pre-order them for $799. If you already have Rokid Max Glasses, you can pre-order the Nimo 1 Core for $399. The expected shipping time is 6-8 months. This early bird price is only available for the first 1000 customers. Pre-orders are available at https://www.nimoplanet.com/core1

Enterprise customers can order Nimo 1 Core + Rokid Max Glasses for $1499 and receive them in one and a half months. You can join the Enterprise Program at https://www.nimoplanet.com/enterprises

Nimo Planet now offers proprietary hardware and software that deliver a power-user experience for productivity applications through a pocket-size compute device and a spatial, private display. Nimo Planet founder and chief executive officer, Rohildev Nattukallingal, conceptualized the system after finding the usability and portability of existing smart devices limiting.

Nimo 1 Core is a compact device, roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case. It measures 63mm in width, 43mm in length, and 23mm in thickness. The device comes with Nimo 1 OS, which has a custom rendering system designed to save resources, reducing CPU/GPU and memory usage. With this feature, Nimo OS can enable multiple Android Apps, Unity Apps, and Web Apps to be positioned simultaneously in varying depths. This allows for up to six high-fidelity 3D screens to be rendered within the physical world. Additionally, Nimo OS supports Stereotype Videos and Photos.

The Nimo 1 Core system is powered by a Qualcomm XR2 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Nimo OS is capable of supporting Mac and Windows applications through USB-C or WiFi. Users can connect Nimo 1 Core with Mac or Windows laptops and extend up to 5 screens to Nimo Workspaces. Nimo Planet has been granted a U.S. utility patent for Nimo OS Spatial Workspace and Multi-Window Architecture.

Nimo Core incorporates a user-centric design with a trackpad and Air Mouse, a handheld pointing device, that facilitates access to common productivity applications available on Nimo OS. The system enables intuitive navigation of popular workplace applications and customized screen adjustments. It also supports input devices like a Bluetooth mouse, keyboard, and trackpad.

Rokid Max allows users to see what they are working on in incredible detail via its 1080P (each eye) Micro-OLED lenses that create a 215” spatial screen, with a brightness of up to 600 nits. At only 75g and designed to be worn comfortably for extended periods of time, Rokid Max is perfectly balanced.

"As workers and businesses continue to operate in diverse settings, Nimo Planet is ensuring full suite workstations are available with ease and utility no matter where work takes place,” Jerome Oglesby, technology advisory partner at AHEAD and former Deloitte global chief technology officer, “Nimo Core, Nimo OS and AR Glasses together enable work in versatile environments that transcends physical space limitations — an ideal solution for taking a large office setup with you or expanding a small desk space, especially in flights.

Spatial Computer for Productivity