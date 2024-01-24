Flatter Than Earth Debuts Its First Game, Once Upon a Puppet, With Teaser Trailer

Wishlist Once Upon a Puppet on Steam! Once Upon a Puppet Logo In-Game Screenshot from Once Upon a Puppet

Pull on the strings of fate and embark on a grand adventure with Drev and Nieve in the theatrical-inspired world of Once Upon a Puppet. Coming 2024.

UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatter than Earth, an up-and-coming independent game studio, is excited to unveil a teaser video for their upcoming debut game, Once Upon a Puppet. The game, set for release in 2024, is a thrilling journey into a world of theater and puppeteering with a 2.5D puzzle-platformer format designed to captivate a global audience.Once Upon a Puppet is a magical tale that combines platforming, puzzles, in-depth stories, and danger around every corner, that unfolds within a world ruled by a sorrowful King who yearns to create the perfect story. Players take on the roles of Nieve, a Stagehand exiled to the Understage, and Drev, a Puppet bound to her by a magical spool and thread. As they strive to disentangle themselves and return to the theater above, they retell forgotten stories and uncover the dark secrets of the Understage, ultimately realizing their destinies are intertwined with the fate of the Kingdom of Theater.Inspired by the art and beauty of theater, Once Upon a Puppet introduces players to a universe of stage play, where a vibrant cast of characters, a plethora of theatrical sets, an array of collectible costumes, a dose of dramatic flair and some wholehearted vaudeville humor all come together, setting the stage for an experience that blends player and performer.At the heart of the game is its theatrical setting, allowing players to immerse themselves in puppet-inspired gameplay. Players will control both Drev and Nieve, using abilities granted by their puppet strings to navigate through a magnificent environment. Players will control both Drev and Nieve, using their unique abilities to navigate through an exquisite environment.And remember. It is not where we choose to shine the spotlight, but in the shadows of theater that the greatest threats lie…"We are beyond thrilled to finally showcase 'Once Upon a Puppet' to the world, a project that has been our labor of love for several years," said Becky Taylor, Director of Marketing at Flatter than Earth. "Having our page live on Steam is a significant milestone for our dedicated team. This game is a testament to our commitment to detail - from the meticulously crafted art and richly imagined environments to the translation of puppetry's complexity and dexterity into a platformer with accessible and familiar mechanics and controls. Each element of 'Once Upon a Puppet' has been carefully designed to transport players into the enchanting world of theater and puppetry. We can't wait for players to experience the depth and beauty of this unique adventure."Once Upon a Puppet will be available on Steam in 2024, with console and platform availability to be determined.View the teaser trailer on YouTube: https://bit.ly/OUAPPressYT Wishlist now on Steam: https://bit.ly/PressSteam For more information about the game or our studio, visit www.flatterthanearth.com/ouap

