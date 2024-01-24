Omax Microscopes 2024 Featured Product Line-up
Omax is a recognized provider of instruments, specializing in microscopes. Omax has been serving the educational, research, & clinical for over 15 years.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omax Microscopes is happy to announce their 2024 featured product line-up for the stereo microscope series. The Omax stereo microscopes are designed to enhance user experience in various fields such as biology, metallurgy, electronics, and engineering. Each model in this series is crafted to provide high-quality, three-dimensional views, essential for detailed analysis and precision work.
Model Numbers:
• Omax w43c1-l144l Trinocular Stereo Microscopes 90X Magnification with Single Bar Boom Stand with Metal 144 LED Ring Light - Total zoom range: 3.5X-90X. Eyepieces: high eyepoint widefield WF10X/20, high eyepoint widefield WF20X/10. Objectives: zoom 0.7X-4.5X. Barlow lens: 0.5X 45degrees; inclined 360degrees; rotatable trinocular head. (https://omaxmicroscope.com/collections/all/products/w43c1-l144l?variant=43744378683612)
• OMAX g223c-lpk Cordless Student Binocular Stereo Microscopes 30X Magnification with Dual LED Lights and Cleaning Pack -
This is a cordless stereo binocular LED microscope with viewing head. It can be used on 110V power supplies as well as running with 3 AA batteries, which means that it can be used in the outdoor fields. The microscopy has 10X and 30X two step magnifications with dual LED lights from both top and bottom sides. It has large working distance of 57mm and maximum field of view of 10mm. This stereo microscope is a good choice for people who like to collect coins, stamps, rocks, gemstones but with low budget. It is also a good choice for students who would like to inspect insects, botanical specimens and etc. There are many accessories such as 20X eyepieces, USB cameras, darkfield stages, tweezer clips, which can be attached to the microscope to make it more powerful. The package also contains a cleaning pack, which consists of a 100 sheet lens cleaning paper booklet, and a 3 piece cleaning kit.(https://omaxmicroscope.com/collections/all/products/g223c-lpk?variant=43744634699996)
• OMAX w43d2hb-l144l-c140u3 6.7X-45X USB3 14MP Simal-focal Zoom Stereo Microscopes on Ball-Bearing Boom + 144-LED Ring Light - This top quality true trinocular stereo zoom microscope system utilizes a fully coated optical system with super high resolution and a super speed 14MP USB 3.0 digital microscope camera. The true trinocular microscope head permits the usage of both eyepieces and the photo tube simultaneously, where most trinocular stereo microscopes will switch between eyepiece and photo tube. It offers clear and sharp images with great flatness and contrast across the 6.7X-45X magnification range. It comes with independently adjustable WF10X/22 extreme widefield optics, and ball-bearing dual-arm boom stand that permits smooth operation along the length of the boom arm. This microscope offers a field of view as large as 33mm (1-19/64") with a working distance of 105mm (4-1/8, and a wide 6.7:1 zoom ratio. The included 144-LED ring light provides bright, intensity-adjustable cool, smooth, shadowless illumination. It is an ideal instrument for those who require precision-oriented observation across a wide continuous magnification range. (https://omaxmicroscope.com/products/w43d2hb-l144l-c140u3?variant=43744659013852).
Enhanced Optics for Better Clarity
These stereo microscopes incorporate high-quality optics to deliver clear, sharp images. The enhanced lens quality ensures accurate color reproduction and crisp image resolution, crucial for detailed observations and analysis.
Durability and Reliability
Omax microscopes are known for their durability and reliability. The sturdy construction of the new models ensures long-term performance even in demanding laboratory environments. The microscopes come with a manufacturer warranty, underscoring Omax's commitment to quality.
Ease of Use
These microscopes are designed with user-friendliness in mind. Features like adjustable interpupillary distance, diopter adjustment, and a smooth focus mechanism make these models accessible to users of all skill levels.
Omax Compound Microscopes:
Omax Microscopes is happy to announce their 2024 featured product line-up for the Compound Microscope series. This range includes a variety of models designed to cater to the diverse needs of educational, research, and clinical laboratories. Each model is equipped with advanced optics and robust construction, ensuring reliability and accuracy in various microscopy applications.
Model Numbers:
Omax Compound Microscopes are designed to meet the needs of various fields:
• Education: Ideal for classrooms and teaching laboratories, providing students with hands-on experience in microscopy.
• Research: Equipped to handle sophisticated research requirements in biology, chemistry, and material science.
• Clinical: Reliable and precise, suitable for medical and pathological investigations.
Product Details:
• OMAX M82ES-SC100-LP100 2000X magnification Lab Binocular Compound Microscopes LED with Double Layer Mechanical Stage w Blank Slides Covers and Lens Cleaning Paper - 8 levels of magnification: 40X-80X-100X-200X-400X-800X-1000X-2000X. Double layer mechanical stage with NA1.25 Abbe condenser and iris diaphragm. Sliding binocular head with adjustable interpupillary distance. Coaxial coarse and fine focus knobs and variable intensity LED light. 100-piece blank glass slides and cover slips and 100-sheet lens cleaning paper included. (https://omaxmicroscope.com/collections/all/products/m82es-sc100-lp100?variant=43744504021212)
• OMAX M83E Series Trinocular Lab Compound Microscopes + Digital Eyepiece Camera - 2500X magnification expanded magnification range using high-quality, color-coded objective lenses, and 10X and 25X eyepieces for six unique settings ideal for viewing cellular structures and microorganisms. Trinocular viewing head with sliding interpupillary adjustment. NA 1.25 Abbe condenser with iris diaphragm and filters. Two-layer mechanical stage with caliper and coaxial X-Y controls. Coaxial coarse and fine focus knobs on both sides. Variable-intensity LED transmitted illumination. (https://omaxmicroscope.com/collections/all/products/c-m83e?variant=43837992108252)
• OMAX M837ZFLR-C180U3 Trinocular Lab Biological Compound Microscopes 2500X Magnification 18MP USB 3.0 Digital Camera with EPI-Fluorescence Light - Super speed 18MP USB 3.0 digital camera includes 0.5X reduction lens and 0.01mm calibration slide. Transmitted brightfield and epi-fluorescence illumination with blue and green exciting light filters. Trinocular compensation free viewing head, easy to mount digital camera to catch ordinary and high contrast fluorescent images. 4 high quality fluorescence objectives: FLUOR 4x, 10x, 40x(S), 100x(S,Oil). Large stain-resistant double layer stage can hold two slides in parallel. (https://omaxmicroscope.com/collections/all/products/m837zflr-c180u3?variant=43744725369052)
Technical Specifications:
• Optical System: Achromatic objectives and wide field eyepieces.
• Illumination: LED and halogen options, providing bright and even lighting.
• Focusing: Coaxial coarse and fine focusing mechanisms.
• Stage: Mechanical stages with precise slide control.
• Cameras: High-resolution cameras in selected models for digital imaging.
