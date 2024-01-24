The Houstonian Club Unveils New Fitness Offerings for the New Year
The Houstonian Club has recently launched four new fitness initiatives—Active Living, Assisted Stretch Sessions, Functional Mobility, and Small Group Training Programs—and is committed to supporting members at every stage of their fitness journey.
Each new program is taught by The Houstonian Club's highly trained staff of personal trainers. The fresh offerings provide members with a robust fitness experience parallel to the already excellent Club experience that members know and love.
The Houstonian Club's newest offerings provide even more value for members inside and outside the gym.
Although The Houstonian Club offers over 180 group exercise classes, we recognize the importance of revisiting the fundamentals, ensuring that our bodies move and stretch as nature intended
— Heather Thompson, Fitness Director, The Houstonian Club
According to Heather Thompson, Fitness Director, The Houstonian Club is dedicated to keeping its members inspired through workouts, functional movements, and mobility. "These elements not only form the foundation of exceptional physical fitness but also ensure an excellent quality of life. Although The Houstonian Club offers over 180 group exercise classes where members can lift, run, bike, and be active in many different ways, we recognize the importance of revisiting the fundamentals, ensuring that our bodies move and stretch as nature intended."
Active Living
Active Living sessions are ideal for anyone dealing with mobility and flexibility issues. The Active Living sessions are led by athletic trainer Shantelle Weichers, who has a unique background combining healthcare, injury prevention/rehab, and wellness. She offers an evaluation to identify areas of discomfort to correct and improve the overall quality of life for Houstonian Club members. After the initial session, clients will leave with corrective exercises and support from Shantelle to ensure continuous care.
Assisted Stretch Sessions
The Houstonian Club wants to unlock the body's potential with one of its newest offerings, Assisted Stretch Sessions. Their highly trained staff will take members through a series of stretches to help improve performance in physical activities, decrease the risk of injury, increase range of motion and blood flow, and enable muscles to work more effectively.
Functional Mobility
Move Well with Matt Blackwell aims to help Houstonian Club members move better in their everyday lives. Personal trainer Matt Blackwell offers one-on-one functional mobility and biomechanics assessments to identify and correct pain points and remedy tightness, pain, and weakness.
Small Group Training Programs
Those looking to jumpstart their fitness can take advantage of a six-week small group training program to set the foundation for becoming the healthiest version of themselves. Participants will work in small groups with support and accountability from one of The Houstonian Club's trainers. They will also receive a one-on-one nutrition consultation, recommended workouts, and recovery options.
Photos available here.
