La’ James International College Paves The Way For Cosmetology Education In Iowa

Johnston, Iowa, January 24th – La’ James International College is thrilled to announce a significant change to its cosmetology program, providing a new, accelerated path for aspiring cosmetologists in Iowa. As of November 2023, all incoming cosmetology program students will be able to graduate with a Cosmetology degree with just 1,550 class hours, achievable in La’ James’ 10-month program. This is a significant reduction in the total hours requirement, which previously was 2,100 hours.

This new, more streamlined academic approach was prompted by a change made by Iowa’s state regulatory agency, the Iowa State Board of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences, which oversees the licensure of cosmetologists. This change allows individuals who are passionate about a career in cosmetology and the beauty industry to enter the workforce more easily.

In addition to the condensed time frame, La’ James International College is excited to share that Barbering and Cosmetology have been combined under one license. This means there is no longer a separate certification for Barbering, simplifying the licensing process for individuals pursuing careers in both fields.

“We are committed to providing innovative and efficient education in the beauty industry. Our updated cosmetology program reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our students and the industry,” said Jessica Howe, Director of Social Media of La’ James International College.

The La’ James International College cosmetology training is separated into three terms. It begins with the principles of beauty and works upwards to help students gain the skills they’ll need for a future as a cosmetologist. Students begin learning in a classroom setting to learn technical skills before showing actual clients what the students have learned in the student salon. All services are performed under experienced and licensed instructors.

The third is heavily focused on a student’s journey to salon readiness and thus, much time is spent on practicing and perfecting skills learned in Terms 1 and 2 with a focus on perfecting and using LJIC’s Seven Standards. Term 3 is intended to be an internship-like atmosphere. The objective is to help students feel prepared and confident for their future as a cosmetologist.

For more information about the new cosmetology program and licensing changes, please visit La’ James International College.

La’ James International College has been a leader in beauty education for more than 50 years, offering comprehensive programs and state-of-the-art facilities to empower students in their pursuit of excellence.

About La’ James International College:

La’ James International College (LJIC) is a renowned institution that provides quality education in the beauty and wellness industry. With a commitment to excellence, LJIC offers comprehensive programs in cosmetology, esthetics, nail technology, and more. Through an innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art facilities, LJIC prepares students for successful careers in the rapidly evolving beauty industry.

