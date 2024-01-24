The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm Achieves Milestone: 100% Lawyer Accreditation as Certified Divorce Specialists (CDS)
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its pursuit of excellence and client-focused service. The firm has achieved 100% accreditation for its entire staff through the esteemed Certified Divorce Specialist (CDS) training program. As a leading authority in family legal services, The Riley Firm recognizes the significance of advanced training to navigate the complexities of divorce cases effectively.
The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is proud to align with the CDS Program, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-notch legal services with an enhanced focus on effective communication and empathetic client relationships. The CDS Program announced the expansion of the course to accommodate the needs of divorce professionals in Canada.
The CDS curriculum consists of specialized communication skills training with a focus on integrating those skills in a client-session environment. It also highlights specific legal, financial, mental health and real estate lessons that are integral to the divorce process, giving professionals a holistic understanding of their clients’ experience.
As we understand that divorce is not only a legal but also an emotional process, The Riley Firm employs Divorce Mindset Coaches. Our coaches work directly with clients, both individually and in group sessions, offering support and guidance to help them heal from the emotional challenges associated with divorce. This unique support network will integrate our CDS training program lessons into the coaching sessions.
The Riley Firm is committed to safeguarding the rights of its clients, providing sound legal advice, and deploying customized legal strategies. The firm works in contested matters that require litigation, addressing issues such as parenting time, decision-making, relocation, spousal support and property division. With a team of client-focused lawyers, the firm strives to guide our clients through the legal process with competence and compassion.
About The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm:
With more than 35 years of combined Family Law experience, The Riley Divorce & Family Law Firm is a leading authority in family legal services, serving professionals and business owners throughout The Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, and Kawartha Lakes. With a team of experienced professionals, the firm is committed to providing expert guidance and support through the challenging divorce process, child custody, relocation, division of assets and property, appeals and modifications, and spousal support.
About the Certified Divorce Specialist (CDS) Program:
The Certified Divorce Specialist (CDS) Program, founded by Liz Becker, equips professionals with specialized communication skills and comprehensive knowledge of the divorce process. The CDS curriculum consists of specialized communication skills training with a focus on integrating those skills in a client-session environment. Focusing on practical and emotional aspects, the program empowers professionals from various
