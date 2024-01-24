Hillman Solutions Corp. Expands Operations with Grand Opening of New Distribution Hub in Southview Commerce Center
joining fellow businesses like Chewy, BOXYCHARM, and Progress Rail in the 2.6M SF master-planned industrial parkBELTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthPoint Development is excited to announce its newest tenant at Southview Commerce Center, Hillman Solutions Corp., a powerhouse in hardware products and merchandising solutions.
Hillman Solutions Corp. unveiled its latest milestone in November with the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its state-of-the-art distribution hub. Strategically positioned in the southern outskirts of Kansas City, this brand-new 305,000-square-foot facility signifies a significant leap in the company’s operational prowess.
This new hub is poised to become the central nerve center for Hillman Solutions, overseeing the operations of the company's expansive $1.5 billion business. Designed to receive goods from both truck and rail transportation channels originating from the West Coast ports, the facility is geared to efficiently store and dispatch products to various Hillman locations across the United States. With operations spanning two shifts over five days a week, an impressive 85 percent of the US population can receive deliveries within a mere two business days.
“The past 9 months operating in Belton have been a great success, and we are looking forward to all that’s still to come,” Hillman’s Chief Operating Officer, Jon Michael Adinolfi, said. “Southview Commerce Center’s advantageous location and easy access to major highways has made it easier for us to reach our customers and get products on the shelves timely and efficiently. We look forward to many years here and want to thank Northpoint Development, along with City and community partners for their ongoing support in helping this hub come to life.”
The addition of Hillman Solutions Corp. to Southview Commerce Center continues to bring new jobs to Belton, with an estimated 1,400 operational jobs already within the park. Hillman Solutions Corp. created more than 100 jobs to help operate their facility, while an additional 140 construction and development jobs were instrumental in the development of the new state-of-the-art facility. NorthPoint Development’s $215 million investment continues to develop the site for long-term sustainability by putting the site into production, generating taxes for the community, and further strengthening the economy through job creation.
"NorthPoint Development is thrilled to welcome Hillman Solutions Corp. to Southview Commerce Center, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering growth and innovation,” said Tristan Ott, Industrial Leasing Manager at NorthPoint Development. “This state-of-the-art distribution hub not only enhances Hillman's operational capabilities but also exemplifies the success of our strategic partnerships. NorthPoint continues to invest in long-term sustainability, job creation, and economic strength. Together, we look forward to shaping a future where Southview Commerce Center remains a thriving hub for businesses."
Hillman's new facility finds its home in NorthPoint Development's Southview Commerce Center, a sprawling 2,621,792 square foot industrial park housing various key tenants such as BOXYCHARM, Progress Rail, and Chewy. This dynamic hub promises to not only elevate Hillman Solutions Corp.'s operational efficiency but also further fortify its commitment to serving customers nationwide.
Southview Commerce Center has prime access to Interstate 49, allowing for easy regional and local industrial distribution.
###
About Hillman Solutions Corp.
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.
Media Team
NorthPoint Development
+1 816-381-2917
media@northpointkc.com