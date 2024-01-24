Massachusetts Woman Killed in Rental Snowmobile Crash in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

603-788-4850

January 24, 2024

Berlin, NH – On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 3:20 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a possible fatal snowmobile crash on Corridor 12 in the town of Berlin, near Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

Berlin Police Officers were first on scene, as it was a short distance from the back parking lot of the hospital. The officers were attempting lifesaving measures when members of the Berlin Fire Department and Berlin Ambulance EMS arrived. Two Fish and Game Conservation Officers also responded, but were a significant distance from the scene. EMS personnel were unable to resuscitate the victim as the injuries sustained in the crash were too severe to sustain life. At this time the victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The initial investigation at the scene and an interview with the only witness to the crash revealed that the victim and a passenger on the back of the snowmobile were travelling west on Corridor 12 when the victim failed to make a right-hand turn in the trail. It appears that she did not attempt to make the turn and instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock which caused the snowmobile to become airborne. The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.

The only witness to the crash was the victim’s passenger, who although thrown from the machine was otherwise physically uninjured. The passenger called 911 eliciting the emergency response. The snowmobile the victim was operating was a rental machine from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals in Gorham which she had rented earlier that day. It is believed that the victim had limited or no previous snowmobiling experience.

At this time, it appears that speed and inexperience are the leading factors in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.