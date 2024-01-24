Katpro Technologies Teams Up with Jigx to Develop Innovative Clay Shooting Scoring App
Katpro Technologies and Jigx, today announced their collaboration to develop a cutting-edge app for clay shooting event scoring and management.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katpro Technologies, a leading technology provider, and Jigx, a user-friendly native mobile app development platform, today announced their collaboration to develop a cutting-edge app for clay shooting event scoring and management. This partnership combines Katpro's technology expertise with Jigx's straightforward platform to create a powerful tool that simplifies scoring, engages participants, and streamlines event logistics.
"Clay shooting enthusiasts deserve a smooth and engaging experience," said Kothand Rajangam, CEO at Katpro Technologies. "We identified a need for a user-friendly scoring app that enhances both competition and event management, and Jigx proved the perfect partner for this endeavor."
Leveraging Jigx's intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality, Katpro is developing an app with several key features to elevate the clay shooting experience:
Real-time scoring and leaderboards: Participants will follow their individual and team performance instantly, fostering dynamic competition.
Multi-player management: Seamless scorekeeping for large groups and diverse tournament formats.
Customizable settings: Tailored experiences for different skill levels and event goals.
Simplified event logistics: Streamlined registration, data collection, and analysis for organizers.
"Jigx empowers anyone to build beautiful and functional mobile apps for iOS and Android 10 times faster than traditional development," stated Glen Bryant, Sales and Channel Lead at Jigx. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Katpro in developing an innovative scoring app for clay shooting, demonstrating how our platform can contribute to innovative tools that enrich specific communities.
About Katpro Technologies
Katpro Technologies is a leading provider of technology integration solutions and process automation for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Katpro helps organizations leverage the power of technology to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and achieve their strategic goals.
About Jigx
Jigx is a user-friendly mobile app development platform that empowers anyone to build stunning and functional native apps in record time. Jigx offers rapid development tools, pre-built components, and powerful features, making it the ideal choice for developers of all skill levels.
