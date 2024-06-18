Katpro Technologies Honored with 2024 Innovation and Small Business of the Year Awards by South Tampa Chamber

Katpro has been honoured with the 2024 Innovation and Small Business of the Year Awards by the South Tampa Chamber, recognizing their excellence in business.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katpro Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and robotic process automation services , is proud to announce that we had been named as finalists for the 4 categories: Business of the Year, Minority Business of the Year, Community Impact Award, and Innovation Award by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce We are awarded both the 2024 Innovation Award and the Small Business of the Year Award by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. These prestigious recognitions underscore Katpro’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact.The 2024 Innovation Award celebrates Katpro for its groundbreaking solutions and forward-thinking approach in the tech industry. Known for leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud computing, Katpro has consistently delivered transformative results for its clients.The 2024 Small Business of the Year Award recognizes Katpro’s exceptional growth, strong leadership, and unwavering dedication to the local community. Since its inception, Katpro has not only provided outstanding services to its clients but has also actively participated in community initiatives and supported local causes. This award reflects Katpro’s holistic approach to business, where success is measured not just by financial performance but also by positive community impact."We are incredibly honored to receive these awards from the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce," said Kothand Rajangam, CEO of Katpro Technologies. "These recognitions are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of our entire team. We are passionate about innovation and committed to making a difference in our community. These awards motivate us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do."About the South Tampa ChamberEstablished in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber is an association of 600 businesses, organizations and individuals working together to make the South Tampa community the best place to live, work, and play. The South Tampa Chamber is recognized as a Certified Plus Chamber by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, a Three-Star Chamber of Valor by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and was named the 2020 Chamber of the Year. Learn more at www.SouthTampaChamber.org About KatproKatpro Technologies is a leading provider of RPA solutions for healthcare revenue cycle management dedicated to helping healthcare providers and healthcare billing companies optimize their financial health. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Katpro empowers its clients to deliver superior patient care while maximizing their revenue capture.