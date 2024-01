Pixelworks Collaborates with OnePlus to Deliver Unparalleled Gaming Experience on OnePlus 12 Global Version

Pixelworks X7 Visual Processor

Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor Delivers Ultra-Smooth IRX Gaming Experience With 120fps High Frame Rate and 2K Super-Resolution

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

The OnePlus 12 epitomizes the advantages of Pixelworks’ professional visual processing technologies, profound mobile gaming performance and picture quality tuning expertise.” — Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, has announced that the globally launched OnePlus 12 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 independent visual processor to deliver an unparalleled IRX gaming experience to end users. Offering smooth motion, high-fidelity visual effects, and cool handling during mobile gaming, the Pixelworks IRX gaming experience brand represents a new experience that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional mobile rendering solutions. As a key enabler of OnePlus’ in-house graphics processing algorithms, the collaboration yields unprecedented rendering capability and stunning visual quality that makes the gaming experience on the OnePlus 12 more realistic and engaging.The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon8 Gen 3 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. It comes with a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with LTPO, and it can reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. In terms of the gaming experience, the inclusion of Pixelworks’ ultra-low latency MotionEnginetechnology, low power super-resolution and multi-brightness color calibration technologies brings OnePlus 12 users an ultra-clear visual experience.With the adoption of Pixelworks’ distributed rendering architecture, the X7 visual processor offloads intensive image rendering from the GPU. This allows the GPU to render as low as 1/3 of the frame rate and 1/4 of the resolution of a game, with Pixelworks’ processor completing the remaining image rendering to achieve content displayed at 120fps and 2K resolution. As a result, end users enjoy a uniquely immersive, high frame rate of gaming with intricate display details, while also maintaining lower power consumption and a lower device temperature, with longer play time. This power efficient distributed rendering architecture has been adapted to various popular mobile games, including King of Glory, Game for Peace, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, QQ Speed and Crossfire.Games are regarded as a combination of innovative technologies and visual arts. Achieving the optimal balance between performance, power consumption and picture quality across different visual scenarios requires a multidimensional approach and dedicated tuning efforts. Unlike traditional mobile solutions that solely depend on the rendering capability of the application processor, Pixelworks’ IRX Rendering Acceleration solution utilizes advanced rendering capability and picture quality optimization expertise incorporated in Pixelworks’ X7 visual processor, empowering the OnePlus 12 to deliver an immersive IRX gaming experience with ultra-high frame rate, crystal-clear picture quality and relatively low system power consumption. Users can enjoy this artistic balance of performance, power consumption and picture quality tuning enabled by Pixelworks’ IRX gaming experience on a growing number of top-ranking mobile games.“It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Pixelworks to bring the X7 independent visual processor to the OnePlus 12.” said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. “Celebrating a decade of OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 will be the flagship smartphone of the year with excellence in every core aspect. In terms of gaming experience, immersion is the key factor of an ultimate user experience. That’s why we worked together with Pixelworks to bring out the distributed rendering architecture and IRX gaming experience on the OnePlus 12. With its powerful rendering capability and smooth-beyond-belief gaming experience, we believe the OnePlus 12 will impress the market with its unparalleled performance and extraordinary picture quality. We look forward to further opportunities to elevate the mobile gaming experience with Pixelworks for our users.”“Adhering to its bold Never Settle mantra, OnePlus consistently creates premium devices and software that provide the best user experience possible” said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. “It’s a great honor to partner with OnePlus to provide worldwide users with fully immersive visuals through a best-in-class display. As an IRX certified device, the OnePlus 12 epitomizes the advantages of Pixelworks’ professional visual processing technologies, profound mobile gaming performance and picture quality tuning expertise. We appreciate OnePlus’ openness to embracing new technologies and solutions as well as its commitment to bringing the best all-round experience to end users. We hope that our two companies can continue to extend the boundaries of the visual experience for consumers with innovative visual processing solutions and premium display quality.”About OnePlusOnePlus is a pioneering and performance-oriented brand under OPPO. The company brings together a group of engineers who dare to challenge the limits of the industry, pursue cutting-edge technologies, and pay attention to quality details. OnePlus sticks to its “Never Settle” mantra and provides technology enthusiasts with exquisitely designed devices featuring ultimate performance, specially designed texture, and flagship user experience.About PixelworksPixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services.In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks’ profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games’ characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks’ expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine, IRX and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.