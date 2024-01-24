Humatics Awarded 12 Month Pilot With New Jersey Transit for Innovative Track Condition Monitoring
Humatics will further deploy the Humatics Focus track condition monitoring solution on additional trains and lines with New Jersey Transit.WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humatics has been awarded a 12 month pilot project with New Jersey Transit (NJT) to provide and operate the Humatics Focus track condition monitoring solution. The pilot will expand the initial deployment of Humatics Focus from 10 monitored track miles to over 100 miles of continuous infrastructure monitoring. The Humatics Focus technology enables predictive maintenance by providing real-time, precisely geotagged insights into track defects by leveraging data collected during every revenue service trip.
Humatics Focus is an innovative predictive maintenance platform that provides continuous monitoring of track geometry parameters including lateral alignment, vertical alignment, superelevation, track twist, track warp, hard contact, and passenger comfort metrics. Using the power of machine learning and big data, both abrupt and gradual changes in these parameters are monitored by every revenue service trip providing actionable insights on a daily basis.
NJ TRANSIT’s Project Manager for Humatics stated, “This could be a force multiplier for the Track Geometry Car (TGC) and could help reduce costs and digitally log track defects. Marrying [track] defect detection and accurate location would help systematically show where the ride quality is decreasing and
aid in preventative maintenance efforts.”
Humatics CEO, James Kinsey, commented “We are excited to continue our work with New Jersey Transit to improve safety and reliability for passengers and crew. Our technology is designed to help rail and transit operators detect potential issues before they become problems. New Jersey Transit’s approach to
innovation and embracement of technology makes them the ideal partner to showcase the capabilities of our Humatics Focus system. We're proud to be partnered with New Jersey Transit and look forward to helping them on their mission of providing safe, reliable, and affordable public transportation.”
For further information about Humatics Focus, please see https://humatics.com/humatics-focus/.
