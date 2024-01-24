J-Term: Extended Learning and Nurturing Potential for Maine Students
Gabriel Kirmani, a sophomore at MSSM, standing in front of VALT Enterprizes in Presque Isle after his J-Term internship.
MSSM's J-Term concludes: Offers unique classes, internships, real-world applications, and career exploration opportunities for students.
MSSM is a great start for these students, and we hope to continue to support them with real-life applications that they can utilize depending on the educational journey they decide to pursue.”LIMESTONE, MAINE, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM), the state's first tuition-free, public, residential high school, concludes its January Term, J-Term, a two-week program aimed at providing project-based and Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) for students with personalized learning experiences, aiming to connect academic content with practical applications. J-Term is an integral part of the MSSM curriculum and a graduation requirement that serves as a window through which students can explore undiscovered occupational possibilities through community-based career exploration.
— Kameron McGill
J-Term 2024 offered a variety of credit-bearing classes, including off-campus internships, Ugandan Culture, Experimental Mathematics, Geographic Information Systems, designing and building post-apocalypse musical instruments, organized trips to Columbia University and Peru, and Blacksmithing. Mr. Eugene Katsman, MSSM Physics & Engineering Instructor, commented on the blacksmithing class, stating, " Our immersive blacksmithing class allows students to bridge the gap between the classroom and real-world applications, providing them with a hands-on learning experience."
During the J-Term internship program, sophomore student Gabriel Kirmani, who hails from Scarborough, had the opportunity to work at VALT Enterprises located in Presque Isle. Kirmani said, “During my two-week internship, I immersed myself in their operations. Initially, I received an overview of the facility and an understanding of the ongoing projects. My tasks included working on rocket simulations using publicly available software and Python programming to create a basic rocket simulation based on fundamental principles of rocket design and flight mechanics.” VALT Enterprizes has worked with MSSM since our introduction in May of 2023. Kameron McGill, HR Director at VALT, said this about the internship program, “MSSM is a great start for these students, and we hope to continue to support these brilliant individuals and provide them with real-life applications that they can utilize depending on the educational journey they decide to pursue.”
VALT Enterprises, an acronym for Vertical Air-breathing Launch Technology, is a leading developer and provider of hypersonic delivery systems for both suborbital and orbital applications.
