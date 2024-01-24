Silver Lining Launches a 20 Country World Tour to Celebrate 20 Years in Business
Approximately $2,000,000 in cash, awards, prizes, and training will be given out to spark small business economic development and growth
The Silver Lining World Tour is a celebration of small businesses and a commitment to help as many as possible and to spark as much economic growth and economic justice as possible.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Silver Lining announced the Silver Lining World Tour! Leading up to Silver Lining’s 20th Anniversary on April 25, 2025, we are visiting 20 countries with the goal of thanking and celebrating everyone who has contributed to Silver Lining in these first 20 years.
— Carissa Reiniger
As we do our World Tour, we are also focused on building partnerships, training and equipping small businesses, and doing all we can to spark economic development and justice that will lay the foundation for years to come.
As we visit 20 countries leading up to our 20th anniversary, we will be
- Producing 20 three-hour SLAPTM Workshops for Small Business Owners, helping them build their SLAPs so that they can build more profitable and sustainable businesses. With a value of USD 299/SMB, the goal is to gift spots to over 1,000 SMBs, giving them the opportunity to increase their profitability and sustainability
- Hosting 20 Invite-only Silver Gatherings to celebrate and thank team members, SLAPsters, Partners, Advisors, and Friends who have helped us get Silver Lining this far
- Giving away 20 Impact5X Awards to outstanding Small Business Owners who are leading local economic development in their communities - including USD 5000 cash and 50 spots in SLAP™ for SMBs from their community
- Giving away 20 Thank You Prizes to deserving Small Business Owners who represent Silver Lining’s core values (Global, Justice, Audacious, Integrated, Others-Oriented, and Responsible)
- Identifying 20 winners of the Silver Awards to recognize people who have been integral in building Silver Lining in these first 20 years
- Hosting the 20th-anniversary virtual party of the decade on April 25, 2025!
“While I am incredibly proud of the work that Silver Lining has done in the past 19 years, as we lead up to our 20th anniversary, the real story of Silver Lining is every single Small Business Owner who works so hard to create opportunities for their families, teams, community, and the economy. The Silver Lining World Tour is a celebration of them and a commitment to use our resources to help as many individual SMBs as possible and to spark as much economic growth and economic justice as possible.”, says Carissa Reiniger, Founder & CEO of Silver Lining.
The Silver Lining World Tour will start in Nairobi, Kenya, on February 8, 2024, and end in New York, USA, on April 25, 2025, with stops in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda, USA, and Vietnam.
For all details about the Silver Lining World Tour, visit https://smallbizsilverlining.com/tour/
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping Small Business Owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven Small Business Growth Program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven Behavior Change Science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate, and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for Small Business Owners from marginalized communities. Learn more at www.smallbizsilverlining.com.
