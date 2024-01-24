PUTTSHACK, THE WORLD’S FIRST AND ONLY TECH-INFUSED MINI GOLF EXPERIENCE, TO OPEN IN PHILADELPHIA
The international brand brings tech-infused mini golf, creative cocktails, and globally inspired flavors to Center City
We’re ecstatic to be opening in the heart of Center City Philadelphia this winter. Our location in The Shops at Liberty Place is the perfect venue to welcome both locals and tourists alike.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puttshack, the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, is pleased to formally announce the grand opening of its newest location in the heart of Center City Philadelphia at The Shops at Liberty Place on Saturday, February 24. Marking the company’s 13th United States location and 17th overall across the globe, Puttshack Philadelphia promises a uniquely imagined and designed entertainment space featuring tech-driven mini golf, world class food and beverage, live entertainment, and an inclusive, dynamic experience for guests of all ages.
— Susan Walmesley, CMO of Puttshack
Spanning an expansive 26,000 square feet, Puttshack Philadelphia boasts four 9-hole tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses powered by Puttshack’s patented Trackaball™ technology. At the venue, guests will create a unique player profile, synced to their own individual golf ball at the start of gameplay. Engineered with a microprocessor, this golf ball tracks the player’s score, bonus points earned, which holes have been played, and more. Returning players will be able to use their profile to access data about past visits, games, and other metrics. Guests can compete against one-another in groups of up to six players.
A leader in the emerging competitive socializing market, Puttshack offers more than just mini golf with its robust globally-inspired food and drink offerings. A vast array of diverse fare includes Chorizo & Cheese Empanadas, Korean Bao Buns, Wood-Fired Octopus, and specific to its Philadelphia location: The Cheesesteak flatbread comprised of house-made cheese whiz, shaved roast beef, grilled onions, and peppers, and Philadelphia Tailpipe, spring rolls filled with roast pork, provolone cheese and garlic-grilled broccoli rabe. To support the surrounding community, Puttshack will donate $1 from every Philadelphia Tailpipe sold to Philabundance, the region’s largest non-profit food bank.
Puttshack’s Instagramable-beverage menu sports imaginative riffs on classic tipples including the Spicy Pineapple Mezcal Margarita garnished with a house-made jalapeño popsicle, and the locally-inspired Fish House Punch featuring Myer’s Dark Rum, Martell VS Single Distillery, peach schnapps, cold-pressed lemon and lime juices, candied lime wheel, and fancy red cherry. Puttshack’s beverage program also includes a suite of non-alcoholic options, including equally showstopping and delicious mocktails. In addition to craft cocktails, Puttshack’s bar will showcase a variety of local brews including Yard’s Brewing Company, Cape May Brewing Company, and Evil Genius Beer Company.
Puttshack was conceived as a destination for everyone, operating with a family-friendly environment during daytime hours and transitioning to a swanky, 21+ only night-life venue starting at 8pm complete with a DJ booth to be activated weekly. In addition to its four mini golf courses, Puttshack Philadelphia features a massive full-service bar with multiple television displays and seating for 26, and an inviting dining area with tables and booths for up to 185 diners. The upscale entertainment venue will offer a semi-and-fully private event space for a number of various party requests, and includes a second, private full-service bar, ideal for special occasions such as corporate outings, engagement parties, birthday gatherings, and so on.
Puttshack Philadelphia is centrally located in the City of Brotherly Love, with its brick-and-mortar space on the first floor of The Shops at Liberty Place (1625 Chestnut Street) at the intersection of 16th and Chestnut Streets. Upon opening on Saturday, February 24, Puttshack will operate Sunday – Wednesday from 11am – 11pm, and Thursday – Saturday from 11am – 1am.
ABOUT PUTTSHACK:
Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generational appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game within an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company outing. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, and St. Louis, along with four United Kingdom locations, with additional global expansion plans. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a U.K. headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.
ABOUT THE SHOPS AT LIBERTY PLACE:
Philadelphia’s best shopping destination, The Shops at Liberty Place is conveniently located in the heart of Center City’s business district and near Rittenhouse Square, located between the One Liberty and Two Liberty towers, anchoring a robust retailer corridor. The Shops at Liberty Place features more than 50 retailers, including an expansive food court and retail favorites such as Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Bath & Body Works, LOFT Outlet, Jos. A. Banks, Victoria’s Secret and many more. The Shops at Liberty Place, which was voted "Best Mall 2021” by Metro Philadelphia readers, is the ideal location for one-stop shopping in Center City. shopsatliberty.com
