Packaging Design Services Market to Reach $31.9 bn by 2030 | Future Opportunity Assessment

The global packaging design services market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in e-commerce business.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging design is a type of process that is a connection of different components. It involves connection of regulatory information, typography, imagery, color, materials, structure, and form with ancillary design elements. This helps in making a product suitable for marketing.

The global packaging design services market is anticipated to grow due to factors such as advertising and product development. Product development helps in providing essential features over the product. In addition, it provides innovate features to the product. Different features such as packaging styles, color combinations, and material choice of packaging can be added through product development.

The packaging design services market size was valued at $21.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

In addition, effective advertising through packaging design helps in increasing sales of the products. Customers are drawn to packaging that provides quick access to product information. For instance, as per the statistics, packaging influences more than 70% of in-store purchases.

In addition, need for preservation of the items inside the package is another factor that drives the growth of market. A product travels hundreds of thousands of miles before reaching its customers. It gets delivered through highways, rails, rivers, or planes. Distinct forms of transportation require different packaging and protection for the commodities inside the packaging. Hence, this is turn is drives the demand for efficient packaging design.

The polymer segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period -

Based on material, the polymer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global packaging design services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to large scale use of plastic in the packaging industry. However, the paper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to extensive rise in demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

The food segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period -

Based on end user, the food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global packaging design services market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the highest demand for food packaging services around the world. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in health awareness among the people around the world.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2030 -

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global packaging design services market, due to large scale production of food & beverages and other products in China, India and other nations in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries of the region.

