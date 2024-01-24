PropMix announces Prospektr loyalty and growth accelerators for Realtors and Loan Officers
Next Gen IDX experiences for buyers and sellers powered by home equity information and rental AVMs.
Today, PropMix.io is introducing loyalty and growth accelerators in Prospektr.ai to help realtors and loan officers transform their transaction-driven businesses to relationship-based advisories. Realtors and loan officers can now invite their clients to a specialized real estate research portal that helps homeowners and buyers with in-depth market research, investment analytics, and personalized mortgage strategies.
— Colby Sambrotto, President, HomeRise.com
The Prospektr.ai suite serves a broad range of needs for agents, teams, and brokers by combining an agent website, IDX portal, cloud-based CMAs, home value chatbots, CRM, marketing automation, investor tools, and a lot more. It is powered by the same core engine used by appraisers and lenders to make underwriting decisions.
“Prospektr has been core to our homeowner and buyer engagement strategy at HomeRise”, said Colby Sambrotto, President of HomeRise.com, a nationwide real estate brokerage. “A single seamless platform with loaded features has helped us drive down cost and increase customer adoption”.
The Prospektr loyalty and growth accelerators include many capabilities requested by realtors and lenders:
- Foreclosures and HUD Listings: A larger inventory for buyers - in addition to MLS listings it also includes pre-foreclosures and HUD listings.
- Personalized Mortgage Strategies: Engage homeowners with not just home value updates, but with net equity and how they can unlock that equity.
- Rental Analytics: Rent values & cap-rates for all properties - on/off market. Search by cap rates and use Investment ROI calculators.
- Co-brand with a Loan Officer: Start collaborating with loan officers and co-brand marketing campaigns.
- Marketing Automation: Continuous client engagement with automated drip campaigns, property value updates, market updates, market/property alerts, and custom campaigns.
“Our goal is to help realtors and loan officers become trusted partners with their clients with a focus on customer retention and reduced cost of customer acquisition.” said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. “We believe agents can be the trusted advisors for homeowners and buyers instead of only engaging in transactional relationships”.
To learn more about Prospektr, visit https://www.prospektr.ai
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io
Sakeer Hassan
PropMix.io LLC
+1 646-974-8656
