Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,418 in the last 365 days.

PropMix announces Prospektr loyalty and growth accelerators for Realtors and Loan Officers

Prospektr Loyalty and Growth Accelerators

Prospektr Loyalty and Growth Accelerators

Next Gen IDX experiences for buyers and sellers powered by home equity information and rental AVMs.

“Prospektr has been core to our homeowner and buyer engagement strategy at HomeRise. A single seamless platform with loaded features has helped us drive down cost and increase customer adoption”.”
— Colby Sambrotto, President, HomeRise.com
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PropMix.io is introducing loyalty and growth accelerators in Prospektr.ai to help realtors and loan officers transform their transaction-driven businesses to relationship-based advisories. Realtors and loan officers can now invite their clients to a specialized real estate research portal that helps homeowners and buyers with in-depth market research, investment analytics, and personalized mortgage strategies.

The Prospektr.ai suite serves a broad range of needs for agents, teams, and brokers by combining an agent website, IDX portal, cloud-based CMAs, home value chatbots, CRM, marketing automation, investor tools, and a lot more. It is powered by the same core engine used by appraisers and lenders to make underwriting decisions.

“Prospektr has been core to our homeowner and buyer engagement strategy at HomeRise”, said Colby Sambrotto, President of HomeRise.com, a nationwide real estate brokerage. “A single seamless platform with loaded features has helped us drive down cost and increase customer adoption”.

The Prospektr loyalty and growth accelerators include many capabilities requested by realtors and lenders:
- Foreclosures and HUD Listings: A larger inventory for buyers - in addition to MLS listings it also includes pre-foreclosures and HUD listings.
- Personalized Mortgage Strategies: Engage homeowners with not just home value updates, but with net equity and how they can unlock that equity.
- Rental Analytics: Rent values & cap-rates for all properties - on/off market. Search by cap rates and use Investment ROI calculators.
- Co-brand with a Loan Officer: Start collaborating with loan officers and co-brand marketing campaigns.
- Marketing Automation: Continuous client engagement with automated drip campaigns, property value updates, market updates, market/property alerts, and custom campaigns.

“Our goal is to help realtors and loan officers become trusted partners with their clients with a focus on customer retention and reduced cost of customer acquisition.” said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. “We believe agents can be the trusted advisors for homeowners and buyers instead of only engaging in transactional relationships”.

To learn more about Prospektr, visit https://www.prospektr.ai

About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io

Sakeer Hassan
PropMix.io LLC
+1 646-974-8656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

PropMix announces Prospektr loyalty and growth accelerators for Realtors and Loan Officers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more